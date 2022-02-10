Frankford officials this week continued their discussion regarding use of $444,000 in federal funds set aside to help municipalities recover from the effects of the nearly two-year-long COVID-19 pandemic.
The Frankford Town Council has been talking for several months about how it should allocate the money, which it has been granted through the American Rescue Plan Act. Officials in municipalities across the country have grappled with issues of uncertainty regarding ARPA and exactly what the funds can legally be used for.
In Frankford, the council has enlisted the help of the upstate law firm Barnes & Thornburg, which the State of Delaware has designated as a consulting firm for municipalities that are trying to earmark the funds for projects that qualify under ARPA guidelines.
Three uses that came to the fore at the council’s Feb. 7 meeting were stormwater drain repairs, bringing heat and hot water to the restrooms in the town park, and “premium pay” for the Town’s three full-time employees — Police Chief Laurence Corrigan, Town Clerk Cheryl Lynch and Maintenance Supervisor Nick Rose.
Of the premium pay option, which would offer a lump-sum payment to employees for hours worked between April 2020 and July 2021, Town Council President Greg Welch said he was aware that “not all council members are on board with it.” But Council Member Pamela Davis said, “I think they deserve it.”
“We can go up to $13 an hour,” Welch said. “It’s up to us to decide what we want to do.”
Townspeople will have a chance to have their say on the matter at the next town council meeting, on Monday, March 7, when the council will hold a special hearing at 6:30 p.m. before the regular council meeting.
In other business, the council:
- Approved a contract with Delmarva Pole Buildings to construct a maintenance building in the existing parking area behind the town hall on Main Street. The cost of the building is estimated at $95,000; and
- Announced that the Town’s Budget Committee will hold its first meeting of the year on March 16.