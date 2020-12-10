The Frankford Town Council adopted its updated Comprehensive Land Use Plan at its Monday, Dec. 7, meeting, representing its first update since 2008.
The plan, having been approved by all the appropriate state agencies, now awaits only the governor’s signature before it becomes the town’s formal roadmap for land use decisions for the coming decade.
The document includes up-to-date demographic information on the town, as well as detailed information on the town’s plans for development and infrastructure improvements.
The Frankford council in recent months has focused on potential annexations as a way to expand its boundaries and allow for more business and residential development.
Frankford’s population, listed in the plan as 836, is among the most racially diverse in the area: 39 percent of residents are White, 32 percent are Black and 25 percent are listed as Hispanic/Latino.
Educational statistics in the plan show that 80 percent of Frankford’s adults have completed high school, while 17 percent have completed an associate’s degree or higher after high school.
The plan states that Frankford wants to revitalize its town center, which has not had much in the way of commercial presence in decades. According to the new plan, the Town feels its main street could support a “modest commercial center.”
Concerning its sole industrial business, Mountaire Farms, the comprehensive plan states a desire to “partner” with Mountaire to address any issues that arise, including odors from the facility that elicit complaints from residents.
“Major development opportunities” exist to the west of town limits, according to the land-use plan, which states that “while not an immediate priority,” the annexation of some of these areas “would permit Frankford to guide the development of these areas in a way that would strengthen the center of town and provide additional growth opportunities.”
According to the land-use plan, there are few opportunities for growth within the existing boundaries of the town, since only 7 percent of its current acreage is vacant.
There were no comments from the public during a public hearing on the plan at the Dec. 7 meeting. Frankford’s draft Comprehensive Land Use Plan can be reviewed on the Town’s website, at www.frankford.delaware.gov.
In other business, Town Clerk Cheryl Lynch announced that applications are open for the town’s upcoming election. Two seats on the council are up for election — those currently occupied by Town Council President Greg Welch and Council Treasurer John Wright.
The election is set for Feb. 6 from 1 to 4 p.m. Anyone interested in running for one of the open seats, both of which have two-year terms, should turn in the application form by Jan. 15.