The Town of Frankford has set voting in its annual town council election for Saturday, Feb. 4, from 1 to 4 p.m. The two council seats expiring in 2023 and up for election are those currently occupied by Greg Welch and John Wright.
The deadline to file as a candidate is Friday, Jan. 13, at 4:30 p.m. Voter registration is due the same day. Voters must be at least 18 and a resident of the town for at least one year.
Forms for candidates and voter registration are available at Frankford Town Hall, at 9 Main Street.