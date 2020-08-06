Frankford officials are seeking help from Delaware’s Historic Preservation Office in securing funding and possible National Register of Historic Places designation for the former National Bank of Frankford building on Main Street.
The brick building was built around 1913. It was used as Frankford’s town hall for many years until the town moved its offices and police department to the current location at 9 Main Street, which was also a bank until the town moved into it several years ago. The brick building is now used by the nonprofit Southeast Rural Community Assistance Project (SERCAP), Inc.
Town Council Treasurer John Wright said at the council’s Monday, Aug. 3 meeting that he, Council President Greg Welch and resident Kathy Murray recently conferred with Madeline Dunn of the state’s Historic Preservation Office to discuss how the town might proceed in an effort to secure funding to renovate the building.
Dunn is the National Register coordinator for the state Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs.
Wright said Dunn advised them to look into securing funding from small private groups. He told the council that National Register designation wouldn’t be a “silver bullet” but that it “might help sell the town a little better.”
Wright added that there is “no real harm” in seeking the designation. The National Register was established in 1966 by the National Historic Preservation Act. It is overseen by the National Park Service.
One interesting aspect of the former town hall and bank, according to Town Council President Greg Welch, is that money was actually printed there for a time. National Bank notes were printed by banks across the country — even at the tiny Frankford bank — until the 1930s.
Frankford already has one structure on the National Register, the Captain Ebe Chandler House built in 1880. The Chandler House, currently under renovation by its new owner, is one of the most well-known examples of Victorian Gothic architecture. The home was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1979.
Wright said he would apprise Dunn of the town’s decision to move forward with the process.
In other business, the council voted to reinstate the 3 percent charge for use of a credit card for any payments to the town. The charge had been suspended at the beginning of the COVID-19 health crisis in order to make paying bills remotely less of a burden to the public.
The council also approved an ordinance to allow the town to change its requirements for publishing legal notices. The town will no longer be required to publish legal notices in a local newspaper. Instead, online publication and posting the notices at the town hall will now suffice.