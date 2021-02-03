The sale of Frankford’s water plant and other factors have brought the Town Council to the point where they realize they need to reckon with the status of its maintenance department.
According to Town Council President Greg Welch, the town currently has no maintenance person and council members, particularly Council Vice President Skip Ash and Council Member James Sample, have been pitching in, Welch said.
Ash was out plowing town streets early Tuesday morning, for example, Welch said. He had praised Ash and Sample at Monday night’s Town Council meeting, which was switched from in-person to virtual late Monday afternoon because of forecasted inclement weather.
At Monday’s meeting, the council scheduled an executive meeting for Feb. 8 to discuss how to proceed with restarting the town’s maintenance department.
Welch said in an interview Tuesday that “we don’t currently have one,” when asked about the status of the maintenance person. He said the town currently has a “budget issue” regarding the maintenance department opening. The most recent employee resigned because he needed more work than the town could give him, he said.
When the town owned its water plant, part of the maintenance person’s job was to read water meters and do basic maintenance chores at the plant, Welch said. Since the sale of the water plant to Artesian Water Co. last year, those are performed by Artesian employees.
Welch said “we know we need a town maintenance person,” but acknowledged that the most recent maintenance person was “overqualified” and “very skilled.” Due to his resignation and the departure of the other part-time maintenance employee due to health issues, Welch said, the town currently has no maintenance department.
What needs to happen, he said, is that the Town Council needs to take a look at its budget and decide what the town can afford, as well as exactly what it needs a maintenance person to do now that the water plant is out of the equation.
One major responsibility of a maintenance person is to keep the town’s streets clean, he said. Recently, there had been complaints from residents of some streets, Reed Street in particular, that their streets had not received the attention that the town’s main streets had. “We don’t have the capability to keep up all the streets,” Welch said.