Cpl. Beth Bruette might be new to the Frankford police department, but she is no stranger to the Sussex County law enforcement community.
Bruette joined the four-person police department — which also includes Chief Kevin Smith, and officers Megan Loulou and Kevin Dorney — earlier this summer. In an interview at Frankford Town Hall last week, she said she already feels at home.
While she served with the Delaware State Police, in Troop 4 in Georgetown and Troop 5 in Bridgeville, before joining the Frankford force, Bruette’s public service began years before that, as a firefighter in Wilmington.
During her 12 years of service as a firefighter, Bruette also received certification as an EMT, eventually earning Advanced EMT status.
The Claymont native is part of a family in which law enforcement is a common thread — her husband, Michael, works for the Selbyville Police Department, and her son Maxwell graduated from the Delaware State Police Academy this past March and recently joined the Georgetown Police Department.
“I’m super-proud of him,” Bruette said of her son. Since he lives at home, she said, that means that there are often three police vehicles from three different departments in her family’s Selbyville driveway.
“The neighbors feel safe,” Bruette said. Since all three are on the countywide radio system during their shifts, they often hear each other on the radio, too, she said.
Since joining the Frankford force as its second full-time officer, Bruette said she has focused on getting to know the community and its residents. While she gained familiarity with the area while working for the state police, she said she has enjoyed the more personal relationships that are possible in small-town police departments.
“It’s a different type of policing,” she said. “You actually get to know the community” through daily contact with residents. “I absolutely love it.”
Policework has enabled Bruette to pursue her desire “to do a little more for people” than she felt she was able to do in her career as a firefighter and EMT — jobs she said were fulfilling, but “reactive rather than proactive.”
“I had a desire to do a little more for people,” she said. “I felt driven to go that route,” she said of policework.
Bruette said her faith has always been a force in her life, and when a friend who was in the Delaware State Police suggested she pursue a career shift, she prayed about it, often.
Even though she said the police academy was quite challenging — particularly because she had young children at home at the time — she called the experience “phenomenal.” Coincidentally, her “bunkmate” during the academy was now-coworker Loulou.
While Frankford may be a different atmosphere than Wilmington in many ways, Bruette said policework in general has changed considerably in recent years, particularly in the wake of such incidents as the death of George Floyd in Minnesota at the hands of several police officers.
“You have to be cognizant of the fact that people might be afraid” when they encounter police officers, she said, adding that the George Floyd incident and others have placed a “bad stigma” on police officers as a whole. “It was a terrible incident, all the way around,” she said.
As her way of counteracting any fears people may have as a result of those incidents, Bruette said, she goes out of her way to be friendly to people she encounters on the job.
“I would wave at them,” she said, which sometimes catches people off-guard, but she feels it helps to break down barriers. “It’s just a matter of establishing a rapport with the community. People have been extremely receptive to it,” she said of her efforts at personal connection.
As Frankford looks ahead to growth that will triple the town’s population in the next few years, Bruette said she is looking forward to being part of the Town’s response to that growth.
“It’s going to be great,” she said, adding that Smith “is making things happen, and that’s what’s important.”
Smith has focused much of his attention since joining the force earlier this year on upgrading the department’s equipment, which Bruette said is crucial, echoing Smith’s earlier concerns that connectivity issues were hampering the officers’ abilities to communicate with each other and complete such basic tasks as traffic stops.
“It’s kind of like building blocks,” Bruette said of the department’s growth.
Three years ago, former chief Laurence Corrigan restarted the department from scratch after it had been dormant for several years. During those years, the department was not eligible for state or federal grants because it had been shuttered for so long, but the department has now passed that period and will be able to pursue grants.
When she’s not on duty, Bruette spends as much time as possible on her other passion — music. “I love to sing,” she said. Asked what type of music she prefers, she answered quickly that “I can sing anything,” but that “my favorite thing is singing in church.
“Old hymns are my favorite,” she said.
When she was with the state police, Bruette said she often sang the national anthem at police events and was a member of the state police First State Chorus. She also plays several instruments, including trombone, flute and French horn.
These days, she said, she sometimes works concerts at the Freeman Arts Pavilion, where she often meets the performers. Last year, when blues artist Keb’ Mo’ performed with Sheryl Crow, he asked her to pose for a photograph with him, she said.
As she works her shifts in Frankford, she said she often has music going in the background — particularly instrumental renditions of popular music by The Piano Guys. While focusing on the constant chatter of her police radio, she said, the piano and string instruments work to “chill” the rest of her brain as she works.
“I have enough words, in here,” she said with a laugh, pointing to the radio resting on the shoulder of her uniform.