As it nears final approval of its 2022-fiscal-year budget, the Town of Frankford heard from a meeting room full of residents at a Thursday, June 24, meeting.
The funding of the Town’s fledgling police department was the main topic of discussion, with all who spoke at the meeting supportive of Police Chief Laurence Corrigan’s request for additional funding for more officers.
Town Treasurer John Wright gave a presentation that laid out some of the Town’s financial challenges, which include rising expenses in some areas and decreasing revenues in others. Under all of that, however, lies the Town’s $3.6 million reserve — the result of the sale of its water plant to Artesian Water Co.
Wright said the Town had seen decreases in income from building permits, in interest-bearing accounts, in police fines and in real estate transfer taxes. Meanwhile, increases in expenses included a 45 percent increase in employee costs, he said.
Spending in the upcoming budget has already been cut to the bare bones, Wright said. As had been mentioned in previous budget discussions, if a tax increase were used to balance the budget, with only about 350 households in town, the town tax rate would have to be raised from its current $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed value to $3.85, making it the highest town tax rate in Sussex County, among towns that are using the County’s current assessments.
There is little likelihood the tax rate will be raised that extensively. Council President Greg Welch said that using the Town’s reserves to balance its budget had been done for “the last several budgets.” That will likely be the case this year as well.
“We’ve made this razor-thin,” Wright said of the proposed budget. “It’s a pretty small budget, outside of salaries.” Currently, budgeted expenses stand at $468,558.04, while projected revenues are $403,000.
Corrigan told those at the meeting that the Town had lost state grant funding when the police department was shuttered several years ago but would be eligible for renewal of the funding next year.
“They’ve essentially put the Frankford Police Department on probation,” Corrigan said.
He said he has funded some department expenditures out of his own pocket in the past 18 months since he was hired to restart the town’s police department. He has since hired a part-time officer, Capt. Anthony Valenti, who also works full-time for the Dagsboro Police Department.
Although talks were in progress several years ago about combining a Frankford police department with the Dagsboro department, the Frankford Town Council at the time decided it did not want to spend the $120,000 estimated cost to the Town. Welch said on June 24 that he had spoken recently to Dagsboro officials about addressing the idea again, but was told that “at this time, it’s not feasible” for Dagsboro.
Several residents at the June 24 meeting questioned whether the Town had been collecting its taxes as efficiently as it could, and whether some attention to that would help the Town’s coffers. Kathy Murray recalled that the Town’s Charter & Ordinance Committee had met in recent years with a goal of looking at updating the Town’s procedures for collecting taxes, “but it went nowhere.”
The idea of giving Corrigan a defined amount of funding and letting him determine how and when he needs to spend it — rather than specifically funding a certain number of officers for the department — was discussed.
“I like the idea of having the control” over the department’s budget, Corrigan said. He had asked the council to fund two additional part-time officers for his department this year, although he said additional full-time officers is his goal.
Resident Robbie Murray said he is concerned that the council is moving forward with its budget without any long-term plans in mind.
“There has to be a vision; there has to be a plan,” he said. “I don’t have confidence that there is a vision,” he said, as he challenged each council member to “write out five goals for the Town” as it prepares to finalize its budget.
The town council will discuss and could approve its 2022 budget at its next meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, July 6, at 7 p.m. Frankford’s council meetings are held live and in-person, in the town hall at 9 Main Street.