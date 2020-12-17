Frankford residents who may benefit from a housing rehabilitation program are being encouraged to apply for Community Development Block Grant funding through Sussex County.
Brad Whaley of the Sussex County Community Development Office, during a Dec. 7 presentation to the Frankford Town Council, said the funding, which comes to the county program through federal Housing & Urban Development funding that is allotted to the Delaware State Housing Authority.
Most of the work approved in Frankford for CDBG funding is for small home-improvement projects, such as furnace repairs, access ramps and the like.
In order to qualify for funding through CDBG, projects must serve households below 80 percent of the median income, Whaley said. Income guidelines for qualification for CDBG funding are:
• One person: Under $42,500;
• Two people: Under $48,500; and
• Four people: Under 70,000.
The number goes up about $6,000 for each additional household member, Whaley said.
Over the past 10 years, Whaley said, Frankford residents have received more than $128,000 in CBDG funding, with 11 households benefiting from the assistance. Another seven households received emergency funding through CBDG and county funding, he said.
Eight households in Frankford are currently on the waiting list for CBDG-funded projects, according to Whaley.
Anyone with questions on CBDG eligibility or funding should call the Community Development office at (302) 855-7777. The agency will submit applications to the state housing authority by Feb. 24, Whaley said.
“The point is to assist the people that need help the most,” he said.
Council Member Skip Ash told Whaley that he thinks the “biggest need” for CDBG-funded projects might be outside of Frankford town limits.
Whaley also added that applicants need to be caught up on their town taxes and be current on their insurance bills.