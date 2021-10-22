Frankford is going back to the drawing board, literally, on its quest to create storage space to make up for its former warehouse, which has been sold.
With the sale of the warehouse building to Ted Banks in August, the town has six months from the sale date to remove the items that remain in it, such as Christmas decorations for the town park, which belong to the community organization Envision Frankford.
Plans for a new warehouse have been in the works for several months, and discussions about where it should be located had become heated at times. The council initially decided building the new warehouse next to the Town Park would make sense because the decorations could be easily accessed, and lawn mowers and similar equipment were used the most on the park property.
But some residents, however, felt the location would be less than ideal for police officers, whose on-duty vehicles would possibly be stored there. Some felt the lack of lighting, in particular, would create an unsafe situation for the officers.
Then the council decided to build a smaller warehouse/maintenance building behind the town hall. Once tentative plans were drawn up for that location, however, it was decided that there was not enough room there to meet the town’s needs and it would take too many parking spots away from the town hall parking lot.
At a Tuesday, Oct. 19 special meeting, the council discussed another option — using both the town park and the town hall locations. A storage building at the town hall would be used largely to store police department vehicles, while another building at the park would be used for maintenance department equipment, holiday decorations and other items.
The proposed town hall building would be 36 feet by 54 feet, while a proposed building by the park would be larger — 40 feet by 60 feet. Those measurements are not final. Town Council President Greg Welch said, “we might want to make the one at the park a little bigger.”
Also discussed at the Oct. 19 meeting were ideas for the bidding out of the two buildings, which would probably be simple pole buildings, but could need some additions not found in more basic structures.
The council decided that the town’s maintenance building committee, which has been working on options for a building or buildings, needs to meet again before the council addresses the issue again at its regular November meeting. The committee meeting, which is open to the public, will be held on Monday, Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m.