At its Monday, Jan. 4 meeting, the Frankford Town Council approved a resolution to pursue the installation of a traffic light at Route 113 and Daisey Street/Blueberry Lane.
While the timing was a coincidence, the move came just hours after a fatal multi-vehicle accident at a nearby Route 113 intersection in Frankford, at Lazy Lagoon Road.
The resolution had been suggested by state Department of Transportation Chief of Traffic Engineering Peter Haag, with whom town officials had met in December, according to Council President Greg Welch. The Daisey Street intersection had been identified earlier as one where serious traffic accidents occur frequently.
The meeting, held virtually on Dec. 7, focused on a study completed by DelDOT after concerns were expressed by residents and council members about a series of accidents at Daisey Street intersection over a period of several years.
The study looked at traffic patterns along Route 113 between Hickory Street/Gum Tree Road and Lazy Lagoon/Parker Road. It included crash patterns between January 2005 and October 2019, as well as turning movement counts at seven intersections, and a detailed review of traffic at Route 113 and Daisey Street/Blueberry Lane.
Previous improvements at Daisey Street and Route 113 have included upgrades in signage and road markings, following a fatal accident in October 2009; signs and marking upgrades along Daisey Street in 2011 to address concerns about trucks from the nearby Mountaire Farms grain facility; and installation of a concrete island.
DelDOT data shared during the meeting showed that, between January 2005 and October 2019, there were 70 crashes at the Daisey Street/Blueberry Lane intersection. Broken down by type and location, the data shows that there were 24 crashes in the northbound lane of Route 113 in the 15-year period. Half of the crashes involved cars westbound from Daisey Street, and half involved cars eastbound from Blueberry Lane. An additional crash occurred south of the intersection, while one more happened east of the intersection at the Mountaire facility.
There were also 36 rear-end crashes during the study period.
Most of the crashes occurred on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
DelDOT is recommending installation of a traffic light at Daisey Street/Blueberry Lane, as well as lighting at the intersections. Also recommended is “extended southbound left-turn storage” to address frequent backups for southbound traffic turning left onto Daisey. No extension of the acceleration lane in the northbound lane is recommended, however, due to inadequate space, impact on the entrance to Frankford Custom Woodworks and “general driver confusion with use of acceleration lanes,” according to the DelDOT presentation at the meeting.
DelDOT will conduct traffic counts after the traffic signal has been in place, to determine whether traffic has shifted from other intersections.
The study also resulted in several other recommended improvements along Route 113, including intersection lighting at intersections with Hickory Street/Gum Road and with Frankford Avenue.
Long-term, in addition to revisiting the Daisey Street intersection after the signal has been installed, DelDOT suggested closing some intersections and crossovers in an effort to reduce intersection-related crashes along Route 113.
The traffic signals are proposed for construction by 2023, Welch said. Meanwhile, he said, the resolution will help move things along. He also said the Town should seek funding assistance from Sussex County.
“We’ve reached out that we would at least be interested in being considered” for county funding, Welch said, adding that the county funding would be part of a new program to “fast-track” road improvement projects, whereby Sussex County fronts the money for the project ahead of state funding being approved.
“We very well may be on the fastest track DelDOT has, anyway,” Welch said.
In another road-related discussion, Council Vice President Skip Ash suggested the council seek funding from state Rep. Rich Collins for repair of sidewalks and street aprons.
“I don’t think the money’s going to be there next year. I want to get it while we have it,” he said, adding that he thinks Frankford officials should “let him know everything we need done, then we’ll see what we can get.”
Also during the Jan. 4 meeting, Frankford Police Chief Laurence Corrigan gave a brief update on his first year in the job. Corrigan said he has developed a 41-item list of things he wants to accomplish.
“We are way ahead of the schedule I planned out for getting things changed and getting things done,” he said.
Corrigan said he had spent the last month of 2020 working on updating the now two-person department’s policies manual.
“There were none,” he said of departmental procedures before he took up the position a year ago. He said bringing the department’s procedures into compliance with state and federal standards will make the department more able to compete for grant funding.
He also said his newest officer, Capt. Anthony Valenti, “is the best thing to ever happen to the Frankford Police Department,” and added that he has begun to train Valenti, who works for the Frankford department for 16 hours a week, on some administrative duties, in addition to his patrol responsibilities.