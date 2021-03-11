Before proceeding with his standard monthly report at the Frankford Town Council meeting on Monday, March 1, Police Chief Laurence Corrigan told the council about an incident that he said was a “bright spot” in a tough year.
Corrigan said he was approached one day last week by a woman and a small child, who clearly needed assistance of some kind. He told the council that he wanted to recognize three people who did “yeoman’s service for the town, the police department and some residents of town that were in a state of emergent distress.”
He said he was on patrol when he noticed a woman with a small child who appeared to be in distress. Corrigan said the woman “was extremely reluctant to approach me because I was on duty, in uniform, and she was concerned about her status here, as a newcomer. There was a language barrier that I couldn’t break through to get help for this family,” Corrigan said.
The woman was able to tell Corrigan that “they had not had any nourishment for a two-day period,” he said.
Corrigan said he called several bilingual police officers from nearby departments but “they were tied up elsewhere, so I went to Plan B, which is the library. That’s where Bonnie and Ray come into the equation.”
Bonnie Elliott is the director of the Frankford Public Library, and Ray Rojas is the adult programming director at the library.
Rojas, he said, speaks Spanish and English, “and he did yeoman’s service for me to get through to get these folks some help.”
From there, Corrigan said, “We enlisted the aid of the [Frankford] Presbyterian Church,” which is where Peggy Shaffer came into play. “She provided financial assistance for us to get groceries for this family,” he said.
A library patron, Peter Marconi, went to the Food Lion and bought food for the family.
“A 1-year-old child not having food for two days is certainly an emergency thing,” Corrigan said. “You guys rose to the occasion.”
“It’s been an exceptionally tough year,” Corrigan said. “You guys are a bright spot in my day, in my life, in my year,” he continued, before presenting the three with coffee mugs emblazoned with the Frankford Police Department logo as a token of his appreciation, with the proviso that “you have to come have coffee with me.”
In other business, Corrigan received approval from the town council to purchase a 2014 Ford Expedition for the department, for $10,000, from Delaware’s fleet services department, which sells used state vehicles to municipalities and police departments throughout the state.
He said he and Council Members Jimmy Sample and Skip Ash had looked at two vehicles at the state’s satellite vehicle location at the Stockley Center in Georgetown, the other being a 2013 Ford Explorer. They felt the Expedition, as the larger of the two vehicles, would be most beneficial to the department.
The department currently has two Dodge Chargers as its patrol vehicles, and Corrigan said his part-time officer, Anthony Valenti, recently “had a great deal of trouble navigating” one of the Chargers during a snowstorm.
The Expedition, which has 66,000 miles on it, has four-wheel drive, whereas the Explorer has all-wheel drive. Both are already fitted for police use, with lights and siren, and had brand-new tires.
Despite the fact that there is no specific allowance in this year’s town budget for the vehicle, the council approved the purchase unanimously. Council Treasurer John Wright said the budget includes $8,000 for vehicle maintenance expenses; Council President Greg Welch, however, pointed out there was no money budgeted specifically for a new vehicle.
Corrigan, though, said the council had directed him to search for a vehicle that would be able to handle inclement weather better than the Chargers.
Elliott, the library director, urged the council to give Corrigan permission to purchase the vehicle, citing safety concerns for the officers.
“You’re asking for trouble,” with the current vehicles, particularly with distancing concerns still in play during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Chargers being relatively small cars.
“The safety of our officers must come first,” Elliott said.