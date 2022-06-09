A 15-year-old Lewes-area boy has been arrested in connection with a child pornography investigation that was begun three months ago by the Frankford Police Department and Delaware State Police.
Frankford Police Chief Laurence Corrigan announced on Monday, June 6, that his department, as well as state police, had executed a search warrant at 6:30 a.m. that day on a home in the Love Creek area near Lewes.
“The warrant yielded a great deal of child pornography,” Corrigan said, holding a large binder he said was filled with papers associated with the case.
Following a two-hour, 40-minute interview by Frankford Police Department Officer Megan Loulou, as well as Delaware State Police, on Monday, the youth, Corrigan, said, had allegedly made a “full confession.” He was charged with harassment by the Frankford Police Department and was released to the custody of guardians.
Both Frankford and state police investigations are continuing in the case, Corrigan said. During the three-month investigation, additional alleged victims were identified in Frankford, he said.
The identity of the youth who was arrested Monday was not released by police, due to his age.
Their investigation began in early March, when a watchdog group that tracks child pornography on the internet contacted the parents of a Frankford child after identifying the child as a potential victim, Corrigan said. The parents then contacted the Frankford Police Department. During the Frankford department’s investigation, more alleged victims were discovered outside the town limits, so the Delaware State Police were contacted, he said.
During the investigation, it was discovered that the Lewes-area boy had allegedly used photos of acquaintances and had digitally altered them to add genitalia, according to Corrigan. In January, he then allegedly “dispersed them to various websites,” Corrigan said.
In the wake of this week’s arrest, Corrigan said, “We urge parents to be diligent in [monitoring of] their chidren’s social media. We encourage open lines of communication” between parents and children regarding safe use of social media, he said.