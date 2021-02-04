Frankford Police Chief Laurence Corrigan told the Town Council at its Monday, Feb. 1 meeting that he has completed the process of having the department certified by the U.S. Department of Justice. This will allow the police department to apply for federal funds, he said.
“We reached this level through a lot of hard work,” Corrigan said. “This is the beginning of a new day for the Frankford Police Department,” he said.
The certification is active for three years from Jan. 25, which is when he received the notification, Corrigan said.
He also told the council that the department is “on the waiting list” with the state budget office for a four-wheel drive vehicle. “Obviously, that’s a high need,” he said.
Corrigan also informed the council he recently met with officials from the town of Millsboro, including Town Manager Sheldon Hudson, Assistant Town Manager Jamie Burk and Police Chief Brian Calloway.
He said the Millsboro officials were “quite eager to help us grow” and that they had “a wonderful amount of suggestions,” which he has forwarded to the council.
Corrigan said he learned about a number of “quasi-governmental” organizations that might be able to help Frankford revitalize its business areas, including the University of Delaware’s Biden School of Public Policy and Administration.
A bit over one year since re-activating the town’s police department, Corrigan said he is pleased with its progress. “We’re getting on the map,” he said.
In other business, the council approved the expenditure of $1,182 to Tony’s Electric to upgrade lighting behind the town hall with the addition of LED lights.
The council also approved a one-year maintenance contract with A&A Air Services for the HVAC system in the town hall. The contract will cost $386.80 for a year and will include basic maintenance such as filter replacement, Town Clerk Cheryl Lynch said. The service was offered by A&A Air Services earlier that day when they repaired the town’s heating system, Lynch said.
Since the town’s park remains closed due to COVID-19 concerns, the council also OK'ed the removal of portable toilets from the park.