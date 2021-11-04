As Frankford’s three new part-time officers take to the streets this month, the Frankford Police Department is also partnering with the Frankford Public Library to help keep the community safe from fraud.
“We’re trying to harden people [from being] targets,” Police Chief Laurence Corrigan said at the Monday, Nov. 1, town council meeting. Corrigan said the town has seen a recent uptick in “mortgage-related scams,” where documents are being left at homes indicating there is a problem with the mortgage, and instructing the homeowner to call a 1-800 number.
Corrigan said his department has located a person in Parsonsburg, Md., who is allegedly leaving the papers. He said the department has issued a cease-and-desist letter, and that if that doesn’t curb the fraud attempts, charges will be filed.
Meanwhile, Frankford police will hold an anti-fraud program at the library on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m. The program will offer information on how to prevent identity theft, including how to protect personal information, when and where most information is stolen, and what to do if identity theft is discovered.
Corrigan told the town council that all three of the department’s new part-time officers — Megan Loulou, Kevin Dorsey and Killian Klop — are now on board. He said the town is still seeing increased thefts from unsecured vehicles and once again urged residents to keep their cars locked. Corrigan said there have also been several thefts of materials from construction sites.
The chief said he is still looking for residents to volunteer for an advisory board that would meet with him regularly to bring forward concerns of the community. As he nears the two-year anniversary of his hiring and the restart of the town’s police department, Corrigan said, “I think we’ve come a long way in a very short time.”
The council also heard from Frankford Public Library Director Bonnie Elliott that the library will host a community document shredding event on Friday, Nov. 19, from noon to 4 p.m. A mobile shredding unit will be on site, and residents can watch the process to be sure their documents are disposed of properly. All of the shredded paper will be recycled.
Discussion of hiring a town manager continued, with the main issue still being how the Town would pay a town manager, whether the position would be full-time or part-time, and what the salary should be.
Council Member Pam Davis said she feels the Town should start with a part-time town manager.
“Right now, we can’t afford full-time,” Davis said.
“We definitely have a huge need for a town manager,” Town Council President Greg Welch said, adding that, whomever the Town hires, they should be well-versed in municipal accounting and finance, as well as zoning codes.
Town Council Treasurer John Wright said that if the town hired someone without those qualifications, “We are hiring a very expensive secretary.”
“We’ve got to figure out what we can afford and what the utilization of that person would be,” Welch said.
The council also discussed its decision to take advantage of a state program that offers advice to municipalities, through a consultant, on how to make use of federal American Recovery Program Act funds available to towns to help with expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also at this week’s meeting, Robbie Murray of Envision Frankford told the council that the group’s Fall Festival held on Oct. 30 drew about 200 people to Frankford Town Park for games, food and fun. Murray said the annual Christmas tree-lighting will be held in the park on Saturday, Nov. 27, and that the park will be open each Wednesday evening through December, with lighted holiday displays.