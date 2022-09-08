Three months after Frankford Police Chief Laurence Corrigan announced plans to leave his post, the Frankford Town Council faced questions from residents at its regular monthly meeting on Sept. 6 as to what their plans are for either replacing him, or supporting him and possibly enticing him to stay.
Corrigan took the job nearly three years ago, rebooting a police department that had been shuttered for several years. The town had relied on coverage from the Delaware State Police since the resignation of its former chief, Mark Hudson, several years before that.
At the Tuesday council meeting, resident Valerie Dugdale asked the council, “Do we have a backup plan?” for police protection, in light of the fact that no suitable candidates have been identified to replace Corrigan.
Corrigan had told the council he would stay until they found a replacement.
“You need to have a backup plan,” Dugdale said. “You can’t have the poor chief sitting around for forever.”
“We have been diligently working on it,” Town Council President Greg Welch replied. “I don’t know what kind of backup plan we could have.”
The council has interviewed at least two applicants, but they were not offered the job.
Michael Dugdale then asked, “You don’t have a release day for the chief?” to which Welch replied, “He’s been gracious to stay on…” Dugdale interrupted him to say, “Yes, I understand that, but that’s been an ongoing, dragged-out kind of thing, and I know you can’t order people to come and apply.”
When Valerie Dugdale suggested, “We may have to ask the state police to come in here until we can hire someone,” Welch said, “Yes, that could be the backup plan. We’ve done that before.”
“But have you come up with a release date for the gentleman?” Michael Dugdale asked. “You made the comment that you want somebody like the chief. Have you proposed a better salary for the chief?” Corrigan’s base salary is $55,000 — making him the lowest-paid police chief in the area.
Dugdale said that he personally would not stay under the current situation but, pointing to the chief, said, “He’s got a conscience.”
“You guys don’t make decisions very well,” Dugdale said, to which Welch responded, “Well, we have been dealing with this issue.”
The two then engaged in a back-and-forth during which they were attempting to speak over each other.
“You don’t understand what the aspects are,” Welch said, while Dugdale said most people “put in their two weeks and then they move on. I’m a little frustrated with how it’s working,” he said.
“You give everybody a second chance,” Dugdale said, referring to a lengthy discussion earlier in the meeting about whether the Town should attempt to collect long-overdue water bills.
“You don’t see what’s all happening,” Welch said. “We can’t explain it to you. There’s things we can’t talk about.”
Dugdale said he feels the Town should compensate Corrigan more than his current salary during the transition period, “for him being nice.”
“We very much appreciate his support,” Welch said. “He’s got a lot of dedication to this town.”
“Yes, he has,” Dugdale said, adding, “I’m sorry, Chief, if I’m embarrassing you, but you’re really pulling the man’s chain,” he said to Welch.
“It sounds like, from what I’m learning, if you bump his salary up, maybe he’d stay on,” said Louis Travalini, who owns property in the town and was attending the meeting to discuss vacating a road on his property in advance of the construction of a Dollar General store there.
“I think he works eight days a week,” said Travalini, who was himself police chief in Frankford decades ago.
“If we have all this money, why can’t we invest in our police?” Dugdale asked, referring to the more than $3 million the Town received when it sold its water system to Artesian Water Co., as well as $444,000 in funding it received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
“You have one hell of an employee sitting over here,” he said, before suggesting that the council offer Corrigan more money and hire another full-time officer — which Corrigan has said would be his ultimate goal for the department. The department has had between one and three part-time officers, in addition to Corrigan, since he began rebuilding the force in late 2019.
Welch said the council has to look to sources of funding that are not finite, as the ARPA funds and the water plant income were, to fund a police department going forward.
“What happens when that runs out?” Welch asked. “Trying to figure out how to pay for it is the whole problem,” he said. “It’s not that we don’t understand that if we had more money, we could have more police officers.”
Council Vice President Skip Ash said the Town can’t afford to allocate more funding to the police department “without raising taxes,” to which Welch responded, “We can’t raise taxes enough to even do that.” At past meetings, residents have pledged that they would be willing to pay more in taxes for a more substantial police department.
That exchange was followed by comments from Bonnie Elliott, director of the Frankford Public Library, asking the council for support with upcoming events. She said she had emailed each council member to ask them to volunteer to read aloud during a “Read-In” event Sept. 24 but has received no response.
“This is to support kids and adults with literacy,” Elliott said, “because most people in this state don’t read above a third-grade level. I would like to see at least one town council member showing support to the library to come over and read for a half-hour.”
“I come here every month and I support you guys,” Elliott said. “But I’m going to be honest. I haven’t seen any of you over there. The library would love to see you guys come out and support us. I’ve been in my [job] now for two years, and I haven’t seen you guys.”
The council had scheduled an executive session to discuss personnel issues after the regular session on Sept. 6, but it was canceled at the last minute because Council Treasurer John Wright, who is also the chief of the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company, had to leave just as Elliott began to speak, due to a fire call. The meeting, which will be closed to the public, has been rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 8 at 5 p.m., according to Town Clerk Cheryl Lynch.