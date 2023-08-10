The Frankford Police Department will get a boost from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) following the town council’s vote to allocate nearly half of the Town’s federal COVID-19 relief funds to the police department.
The council voted unanimously on Monday, Aug. 7, to allocate $240,000 to the police department, which currently consists of Chief Kevin Smith and one other full-time officer, Cpl. Beth Bruette, as well as two part-time officers, Megan Loulou and Kevin Dorney.
Frankford received a total of $448,089 in ARPA funds, in two installments. The funds must be allocated by December 2024 and expended by December 2026, according to rules of the program, which was designed to help municipalities recover from impacts of the years-long COVID-19 pandemic, which began in March 2020.
The council had previously discussed the use of the funds to help bolster its police department —particularly in the wake of two annexations into the town, with the development of those properties expected to substantially increase the town’s population in the coming years. The council had consulted with a state-appointed consultant to be sure that its plan to allocate the $240,000 to the police department fell within guidelines for the use of the funds.
The hiring of Bruette earlier this summer was enabled by the addition of the funds, which were included in Frankford’s budget for its upcoming year. After that allocation of the ARPA funds, about $110,000 remains for the Town to spend.
Frankford Public Library Director Bonnie Elliott told the council this week that she feels the addition of Bruette has been “a blessing” to the library and the town already, citing her assistance with a recent incident in the library.
In other business at Monday’s meeting, the council continued to discuss the need for sidewalk improvements, with the main issues still being how to fund the improvements and how to prioritize them.
Town Council President Greg Welch said the prioritization of which streets to focus attention on is difficult because “when you pick one street, you’re excluding all the others,” and he acknowledged that the need for sidewalk improvement is a townwide issue.
“That’s a pretty grand project,” Welch said.
The council also discussed the possibility of changing its signage ordinance to reflect the different needs of businesses along Route 113, such as the new Dollar General store, which has requested a larger sign than the 4-by-8-foot size that is the current maximum permitted.
Board of Adjustment Chairman Kyle Quillen said that, in addition to the size difference, the Dollar General store is seeking a height variance for the sign, which he said is understandable, since traffic on the highway is traveling faster than it is in other areas of town and needs more visible signage.
The Board of Adjustment approved a variance for the Dollar General sign, allowing a sign that is 50.63 square feet.