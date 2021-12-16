A Frankford Town Council election has been scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Three council seats are up for election in 2022. Those seats are currently held by Council Members Pamela Davis and Jimmy Sample, and council Vice President Skip Ash. Each term will be two years.
Candidate for the council positions must file by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17. Candidates must be 18 or older and must have lived in the town limits for at least one year before the election.
Candidates must also meet the criteria of “qualified voter” in the Town of Frankford, which includes United States citizenship, not having been convicted of a felony and being a registered voter in the town.
The election, if more than three candidates step forward by the deadline, will be held at the town hall, located at 9 Main Street in Frankford.
Voters must be registered with the Town by Jan. 17, 2022, in order to vote in the 2022 town council election.