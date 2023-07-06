Frankford Town Council President Greg Welch took a few moments during the Monday, July 3, council meeting to read the full text of the portion of the town charter devoted to sidewalks.
The purpose of the reading, Welch said, was to show just how complicated the process for repairing sidewalks is, as laid out in the charter.
“It’s not the easiest thing to follow and do. It seems like a pretty convoluted and arduous process,” Welch said, before reading Section 25: Paving, Guttering & Curbing into the record.
The upshot of the process laid out in the charter is that the document gives the Town the authority to have property owners pay a share of the cost of any sidewalk work.
“The problem is, all the sidewalks need repaired in the whole town,” Welch said.
Resident Kyle Quillen echoed what Welch said state Rep. Rich Collins told him, which Quillen stated as “What is the total scope of the work?”
Council Treasurer John Wright said, “One thing I wouldn’t want to have happen is we continue to make this up as we go along,” adding that he would feel more comfortable moving forward with sidewalk repairs if the Town had an ordinance laying out more precise procedures than what is currently in the charter.
Welch said Planning & Zoning Commission Chair Duane Beck had said that residents should not have to shoulder the cost of work that is not on their property.
“That’s a good, valid point,” Welch said, adding that the Town needs to first determine which streets need sidewalk repairs the most. Some streets don’t have any sidewalks, he noted.
Quillen said the process becomes more complicated when figuring in any state or federal funding for sidewalks and “how that affects every owner, because everybody probably has a varying degree of frontage.”
Welch then brought up the possibility of forming a committee to investigate what needs to be done. No volunteers immediately stepped up.
In other business, the council announced the departure of the Town’s maintenance supervisor, Nick Rose. Council Vice President Skip Ash said Rose had taken another position. No announcement was made of any advertisement to fill the vacancy.
Welch also said the Town had met with a consultant on potential upgrades in Frankford Town Park, but that the consultant had presented options for a budget of more than $500,000, while the Town’s budget for the work is “closer to $100,000.”
He said the council needs to pass a resolution regarding the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds for the work in the park, which will be placed on the agenda for the next council meeting.