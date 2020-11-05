As Frankford begins a review of its ordinances to weed out those that are outdated or irrelevant, the town council will look at its fees and practices regarding business licenses.
The subject came up at the Monday, Nov. 2, town council meeting, when a resident asked a question about the Town’s enforcement of its business license practices and the disparities between different types of licenses.
Currently, landlords renting properties in Frankford are required to pay $50 per year for a rental license. Meanwhile, other businesses in the town pay $35 per year for a business license.
“That’s a pretty huge disparity,” resident Kathy Murray told the council. “It absolutely makes no sense,” she said. “The Town is missing out on potential revenue.”
Murray reminded the council that the subject of the disparate fees came up this past summer during Frankford’s budget approval process, and she questioned whether anything had been done to address it since then. She suggested that the Town start by checking with other surrounding municipalities to see how they handle business licenses.
Town Council President Greg Welch wondered whether the Town would do better to raise overall taxes and eliminate at least some categories of business license fees.
Robbie Murray urged the town’s newly re-activated Charter & Ordinance Committee to not get too far into the weeds on the ordinance review, but instead to focus on one area at a time.
“It’s easy to start drinking out of a fire hydrant,” he said. “You’re drinking out of a fire hydrant right now,” he added, referring to the large number of ordinance-related issues on the committee’s plate.
“Identify where your priorities are, and focus on those things,” he advised.
Charter & Ordinance Committee Chair John Wright responded that the committee “has identified at least nine or 10 [ordinances] that need to be completely gone,” mostly because they pertain to Frankford’s water system, which was sold last year to Artesian Water Co.
In other business, Robbie Murray announced that Envision Frankford this week will begin decorating Frankford Town Park for the holidays. There will be no opening celebration for the decorations, and there will be no Santa House this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Christmas tree will be lighted the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and the park will be open on Wednesday evenings starting the week after Thanksgiving for families to walk through and enjoy the light displays.
Town Clerk Cheryl Lynch also announced that the Town has ordered eight holiday banners for Honolulu Road, to add to the ones ordered for other streets. Delaware Electric Cooperative will hang the banners and brackets to hold them, at no charge to the Town.
The council also agreed to pursue the construction of a storage building on town property near the park, to be used for town vehicles, holiday decorations and equipment.