As Frankford’s Town Council prepares to consider the Town’s first annexation request in decades, members wrestled this week with questions about how the process should proceed.
At a special meeting on Monday, March 22, council members introduced an ordinance laying out the specifics of the annexation request by Steve and Michelle Benton, who are proposing to create a wedding venue at the Hickory Street property.
Annexing the property would bring nearly 4 acres of land into the town. The Benton property proposed for the wedding and event business is currently only partially located within town limits; the annexation would bring the entire property into the town.
The annexation is being proposed for four reasons, listed in the ordinance read at the March 22 meeting. They are:
• The annexation is consistent with the Town’s Comprehensive Plan, which is its blueprint for development and has the force of law;
• It will bring additional tax revenue to the Town;
• It will “clean up” the town’s boundaries by bringing the currently-split parcel into town limits; and
• The Town believes the annexation will bring new businesses to the town.
The Bentons requested the annexation in July 2020; the Town accepted their petition on Sept. 9, 2020.
The council’s March 22 meeting, which was not attended by the Bentons or any other citizens, consisted of the reading of the ordinance and a discussion of how best to proceed from that point.
One of the points of discussion was what the zoning would be for the newly annexed property if the annexation is approved. The land is currently zoned AR (agricultural-residential) in unincorporated Sussex County, but there is no such zoning category in the town. To comply with Frankford’s Comprehensive Plan, it would be zoned R (residential).
Council President Greg Welch pointed out that “It’s not ours to change the zoning, yet,” but he said he would like to see the zoning changed to residential. “Our attorney was adamant that we need to change it,” in order to match the Comprehensive Plan, Welch said.
Town Treasurer John Wright expressed concern that, going forward, there are guidelines in place for future applications.
“I’m fully on board with this particular project,” he said. He added, however, that “I wouldn’t want to find out tomorrow that there’s a wedding venue going in next to me.”
The Benton proposal site is surrounded by land the family owns, so impact on neighboring properties would be minimal, he said.
Welch agreed that neighbors’ input would normally be a “very big issue” on a project such as that proposed by the Bentons.
A public hearing on the annexation request was set for Thursday, March 25, at 6 p.m. (after Coastal Point press time) at the town hall on Main Street. Immediately after the public hearing, the Planning & Zoning Commission is scheduled to meet to consider the request.
The Frankford Town Council’s first meeting to discuss its annual budget will follow at 7 p.m.
An update on the annexation request will be posted on the Coastal Point’s website, at www.coastalpoint.com, following the March 25 meetings.