The Frankford Town Council on Monday, March 6, voted to add $80,000 to the Town’s budget for the 2024 fiscal year, with the intention of adding a second full-time officer to the police department.
The decision comes just weeks after the council approved the annexation of about 264 acres of land into the town limits.
During the annexation process, the council discussed the need for additional police protection when the annexed land is developed. The Frankford Police Department currently consists of Chief Kevin Smith and two part-time officers.
Plans are proceeding for development of one of the two parcels annexed, including as many as 600 homes.
The Town’s total budget for salaries and benefits for the previous fiscal year was $253,128.30, including the police department, the town clerk and the maintenance supervisor.
Town Council Treasurer John Wright proposed amending the budget for the coming fiscal year, which starts July 1, by adding an expenditure of $80,000 for police salaries. The expenditure would likely come from the more than $400,000 the Town has received in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, which have been distributed to municipalities to help defray costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Town Council President Greg Welch said the proposed budget amendment was necessary “to bump up the police department a little bit.”
Frankford’s police department was reactivated three years ago after several years in which the town went without its own department and instead contracted with the Delaware State Police. The Town hired Laurence Corrigan as police chief. Corrigan resigned in 2022 after bringing two part-time officers to the department, and overseeing the purchase of an SUV and other new equipment for the officers.
Public safety is one of the allowable areas for use of ARPA funds. Frankford has also considered use of some of the funds for improvements to the town park.
“We’re at a place where we have to have that earmarked by October 2024,” and utilized by 2026, Wright said. His proposal has the Town using ARPA funding for the full-time police officer through 2026.
With the anticipated increase in real estate transfer tax funds from the development of the annexed property, the Town should be able to “sustain those funds once the ARPA money’s spent.”
The council passed Wright’s motion unanimously.
In other business, the council:
• Approved pursuing a contract with Delmarva Pole Buildings for a maintenance building across from Town Park. Delmarva Pole Buildings submitted the only bid for the project, with a base price of $161,158. The motion was approved 4-1, with Wright voting against it; and
• Announced that Envision Frankford will hold its Egg Scramble event on Saturday, April 8, in Frankford Town Park.