The Town of Frankford, which recently marked the two-year anniversary of the reactivation of its police department, is continuing to move toward hiring a town manager.
Although funding for a town manager is not in the budget for this fiscal year, Town Council President Greg Welch said at the Monday, Dec. 6, council meeting that “We need to develop a plan” for someone to fill the position first.
“We know we want a town manager,” Council Treasurer John Wright said at Monday’s meeting.
The first question, the council agreed, is deciding whether the Town would look to hire someone full-time or part-time for the position.
Next, Welch said, “We’ve got to commit to how we’re going to pay for it.”
He said the Town currently has about $3 million in reserves from the sale of its water plant to the Artesian Water Co. two years ago.
Several residents attending the meeting encouraged the council to consider how much the Town could save in consulting fees for various issues it faces, such as zoning or land-use issues, that a town manager could handle for them instead, and to figure that into the calculation of the cost/benefit of hiring a town manager.
Welch said he feels the Town should use the capital reserves to pay at least part of the cost of a new town manager. Just how much money that would be remains unknown. Council Member Pam Davis has been compiling figures from similarly-sized towns to use as a guideline, but that effort is still ongoing.
Frankford is looking for a town manager to help manage planning and zoning issues, first and foremost. Ash also said he would like to see the Town hire someone for the position who could help “market” the town in an effort to promote growth. Frankford has made some efforts to encourage annexation as a way to physically grow its boundaries, but thus far those efforts have resulted in negligible growth.
Ash said he would look for a town manager who exhibits “leadership and code enforcement skills,” as well as someone who has the ability to help the town identify “what has gotten by us” due to lack of oversight. “Lots of things have slipped through there” over the years, Ash said.
Welch said discussions regarding the town manager position will continue next month, in preparation for
budget discussions, which typically start in March.
Meanwhile, Police Chief Laurence Corrigan gave a presentation to note the two-year anniversary of his hiring and the reactivation of the town’s police force.
Corrigan told the council that his recent hiring of three part-time officers is working out well, noting major increases “traffic productivity,” while vehicle thefts, which had seen an uptick in the past few months, have decreased dramatically.
“We were essentially starting over again,” Corrigan said of his department. While he said the department “still has great room for improvement” — noting in particular a homicide investigation that is still open — he said he is optimistic that his fledgling force will continue to make strides in making Frankford residents safer.
A news conference was scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 9, to announce a reward in the homicide case, Corrigan said this week.
Corrigan said he took over the department during a “really difficult time in this country,” and he mentioned a peaceful protest held in Frankford just a few months after he took the job, in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by a police officer.
“There were long-term relationships formed out of that, which I am happy to report,” Corrigan said.
Overall, Corrigan characterized his first two years as “difficult, frustrating, but enjoyable.”