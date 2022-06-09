The Frankford Public Library has served a crucial role in its community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, opening its doors as soon as was possible and practical.
The library was often the only place where families could access the internet so their children could complete online assignments during the time when schools were in “virtual” mode.
As it contemplates how to best serve its community going forward, the library’s staff and Board of Directors is beginning the process of updating its “five-year trajectory.” The public is being invited to join in the discussion.
Library Director Bonnie Elliott said at the June 6 meeting of the Frankford Town Council that she would like to see as many people as possible at a virtual Community Focus Group meeting, scheduled for Thursday, June 16, at 7 p.m.
Topics to be discussed at the meeting include:
• The library’s five-year strategic plan;
• Collaborations with local businesses;
• New initiatives; and
• Community questions and needs.
Elliott received a bit of good news at the meeting when the council approved the allocation of $9,300 from the Town’s American Rescue Plan Act funding to go the library. Elliott had requested the funds in May, telling the council it was needed to replace some library furniture that had worn out due to heavy use during the pandemic, and for picnic tables for use during outdoor programs, as well as for families who need to use the library’s free internet service during hours when the library is closed.
She said she hopes the June 16 forum will include “a very frank discussion” of the library’s needs, which will include whether an expansion of the building is in its future.
“We are running out of room,” Elliott said, with the library’s robust programming often bringing logistical challenges in the current facility, a former bank building. “We are at a crossroads,” she said. “We need to talk about what need to do next. What does the community think we should be doing?”
With the diversity of programming the library offers, Elliott said, “We are trying to be the ‘community center’” rather than “just” a library. On any given week, the library offers programs ranging from book clubs to yoga, from reading to therapy dogs to learning about fraud against senior citizens. The library has partnered with the Frankford Police Department on a number of outreach programs for the community.
Board President Bev Stradena said the June 16 focus group for community members is one of a series of such efforts to gather input. There have already been focus groups, facilitated by the consultant Keller Associates, for library staff members and for board members. A similar meeting for area business owners is also planned, although no date has been set, Stradena said.
The library kicks off its Summer Reading Program with a celebration at the Frankford Community Park on Friday, June 10, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The virtual Community Focus Group meeting will be accessible online via Zoom on Thursday, June 16, at 7 p.m. at the link shown on the meeting notice on the Frankford Public Library’s Facebook page.