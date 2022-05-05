Frankford Public Library Director Bonnie Elliott has requested $9,310 from the Town of Frankford to help defray cost of replacing worn equipment in the library. Elliott asked for the funds from the Town’s $444,000 allotment through the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal program designed to help recovery across the nation from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elliott told the council the funds would allow the library to replace furnishings and equipment that received more wear and tear than normal in the past two years because the library was a refuge for many families who needed a place to access the internet and other services while schools were holding classes online, and for adults who needed internet services as well.
A multi-tier display table, chairs and picnic tables for outside the library are among the items Elliott listed for the council at its Monday, May 2, meeting.
“Everything is just worn out,” Elliott said. “When we reopened before anyone else did, we were swamped. We were inundated with people, so a lot of the furniture got a lot of wear and tear on it,” she said.
The picnic tables, she said, would be used by families who use the library’s internet service even when the library itself is closed.
“We’ve had multiple families staying in their car” with their children as they tried to complete schoolwork. “I don’t know about you, but if you have two and three kids, and you’re trying to do schoolwork all day long, that’s got to get uncomfortable after a while.” She also requested benches to go with the table.
“Our Wi-Fi stays open till 9 o’clock at night,” Elliott said.
The tables would also serve as a place to provide food and snacks for area children “three or four days a week,” Elliott said.
She added that there might be some adjustment in the figures, and that she would be able to cover any differences in price from the figures she initially submitted to the final prices of the items.
Town Council President Greg Welch told Elliott, “We’re going to pass it through our attorney to make sure that’s a legitimate expense. I’m fairly sure that it is. We just want to be 100 percent sure before we allocate it,” Welch said.
“If it’s OK with the lawyer, I’m alright with it,” Council Vice President Skip Ash said.
Also during the May 2 meeting, Police Chief Laurence Corrigan told the council that his department participated in the National Drug Take-Back event and in four hours, “We filled up three fairly large boxes, to a total of just shy of 30 pounds of pills, and took them for destruction.”
Corrigan also reported on the arrest Saturday, April 30, of a person on a four-wheeler who was driving through town “at breakneck speed,” adding that such activity by dirt bikes and four-wheelers is “quite dangerous” and the individual faces “a heck of a lot of traffic arrests” related to the incident.
He also reported that Officer Megan Loulou is involved in “numerous felony-level investigations involving the use of the internet” in and out of town limits “where children are being lured by some nefarious people for illicit purposes.”
Corrigan said cellphone violations and speeding remain the “No. 1 and No. 2” offenses the police department deals with.
“It’s primarily folks texting as they’re passing marked patrol vehicles, including my rather large Ford Expedition, which is fully marked. It’s quite frequent that people are 7 or 8 feet away from me and aren’t paying any attention to what they’re doing. They’re getting stopped and cited,” he said.
Assists to other agencies — particularly Delaware State Police Troop 4 — have increased by more than 75 percent in recent months, Corrigan said. On the other hand, he reported that burglaries and thefts from cars — a persistent issue just a few months ago — have been reduced to zero.
Animal-related complaints — “most notably dogs at-large” — are up in the town, Corrigan said.
“We’re working very closely with Animal Control to that end,” he said.
Resident Kyle Quillen said he was walking his dogs in Town Park recently when he saw a pitbull running loose and that he’d felt the best course was to leave the area.
Corrigan said response from Animal Control officers has been “great,” citing a recent incident where two officers responded from the agency within 35 minutes of a call from Frankford’s police department.
Also on May 2, Elliott announced that the library will host “Coffee with a Cop” on Thursday, May 12, at 4 p.m. Corrigan will read a book to the children who attend, and cupcakes will be served.