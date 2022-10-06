Four months after Frankford Police Department chief Laurence Corrigan announced his intentions to leave the department, the town has a new police chief.
Kevin Smith, who retired from the Delaware State Police about 10 months ago, was sworn in by Town Council President Greg Welch during the council’s Monday, Oct. 3, meeting.
Smith said after the meeting that his first day on the job will be Monday, Oct. 10, as he needs to take care of some professional certifications and paperwork before taking over the department.
Smith’s swearing-in was not on the agenda for the meeting, during which Town Clerk Cheryl Lynch read Corrigan’s final report to the council. His report ended with a personal note: “It has been an honor to serve as your chief,” the note said. “To the council: Thank you for selecting me for three years to serve in this capacity. To the town residents: I still feel as I did three years ago that the residents of this town are some of the finest people I have ever met.
“I enjoyed serving you, and wish you all continued success. Overall, I think we accomplished many great things, collectively. This success was a coordinated effort of many entities, most notable the fantastic residents of this outstanding town,” the note said.
“We were very lucky to have Larry as our police chief,” Welch said, immediately before introducing Smith, who then read his oath of office as Welch stood nearby.
Later in the meeting, at the request of a resident, Smith gave a brief summary of his law-enforcement career, which has included more than 20 years with the Delaware State Police at Troop 4 in Georgetown and eight years with the Bridgeville Police Department.
Smith said he is familiar with Frankford, having patrolled there as a DSP officer during the time the town did not have a police department and used the state agency for law enforcement. When Corrigan was hired nearly three years ago, he restarted the department, which currently includes two part-time officers and the chief.
A graduate of Seaford High School, Smith said he worked out of Troop 4 for 24 years. Before that, he served in the U.S. Army in Germany, Fort Drum, N.Y., and Honduras. After that, he said, he was hired by the Bridgeville Police Department.
“So, I am not unfamiliar with small-town policing,” Smith said. Having patrolled in Frankford as a state police trooper, he said, “I’m familiar with the town and some of the problems.” He added that, while some of the issues may have changed since he last patrolled there, “some problems are always the same, like speeding and juveniles.”
Corrigan, meanwhile, has taken a position as a constable with the Milford School District. He will be stationed on the district’s secondary-school campus which includes Milford Central Academy and Milford High School, according to Jason Peel, the district’s director of human resources and school climate.
“We feel very fortunate in Milford to have hired him,” Peel said of Corrigan, who he described as a “perfect candidate” for the position.
Peel said Corrigan, one of five constables in Milford schools, will work with the district’s school resource officers who are connected to the Milford Police Department, to ensure the safety of students and staff.
There are more than 2,000 students in grades 6 to 12 on the Milford secondary-school campus, Peel said.