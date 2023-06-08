Frankford Police Department Chief Kevin Smith introduced the newest member of his department during Monday, June 5, town council meeting — Cpl. Beth Bruette.
Bruette, a veteran of the Delaware State Police, wasted no time engaging with the public in attendance at the meeting. When Lucinda Spence, president of the Lower Sussex NAACP, expressed concerns about children with suspected drugs in Frankford Town Park, Bruette — who began working for the town May 8 — told Spence that she has already spoken to the youths.
Also a former Wilmington firefighter and paramedic, Bruette is the second full-time officer for the department, other than Smith. The department also includes two part-time officers.
Spence said at the council meeting that she was in Frankford Town Park recently and saw a group of children who had what appeared to be marijuana wrapped to look like candy.
“My concern is that little kids running around see the candy wrappers,” she said.
One of the children, she said, she recognized as a seventh-grader.
Several people at the meeting noted that the children were in a “blind spot” not easily seen by security cameras in the park. Resident Kyle Quillen recommended the Town look into installing dummy cameras in some areas to deter such activity.
Bruette said she had spoken with the youths the previous Friday.
“They’re very well aware that I am on top of it,” she said.
In other business, the council set a hearing for Monday, July 3, regarding the status of the dilapidated home at 83 Clayton Avenue. The town’s Fire Hazard Committee recently visited the property and took photos of the home, which is in a state of partial collapse and has been deemed a public health hazard.