Frankford’s police force will soon have three new part-time officers, according to Police Chief Laurence Corrigan.
The officers, including Frankford’s first female officer, will be brought on board soon, Corrigan said. The Frankford Town Council had approved funding for up to two additional officers in its 2022-fiscal-year budget; the department at that time consisted of Corrigan and Anthony Valenti, who worked part-time for Frankford while working full-time for the Dagsboro Police Department.
However, Valenti recently submitted his resignation to Frankford officials, creating the opening for a third officer.
Corrigan’s announcement at the Thursday, Sept. 9, council meeting opened a heated discussion between council members and several members of the audience. During his monthly report, Corrigan said “criminal arrests have risen dramatically” in the town, as the uptick in thefts from vehicles he has mentioned in recent months has continued. In addition, there have been numerous thefts of vehicles themselves, mostly after owners left keys in them, he said.
Tony Morgan, who owns several rental properties in Frankford, said the thefts are a concern for him and for his tenants, and he questioned whether the town needs even more police coverage.
“This man can’t work 24/7,” Morgan said of Corrigan. “The last two chiefs left because we worked the [expletive] out of them,” Morgan said.
Frankford Public Library Director Bonnie Elliott pointed out that Corrigan was late to the Sept. 9 council meeting “because he didn’t have another officer to go down to that accident,” referring to a motor vehicle accident that evening on Pepper Road in which a child was seriously injured. “He is going above and beyond 40 hours a week,” Elliott said.
Town Treasurer John Wright defended the council’s budget decisions, saying he had spent “hours upon hours” earlier in the summer trying to come up with numbers that would allow the chief to hire extra help.
When pressed, Corrigan said he believes full-time officers would be preferable, because “part-time people, they might be great, but their allegiance is elsewhere.” He said all of the new part-timers have full-time jobs in other departments “and they’re all quite content where they are.”
“We’re trying to do everything we can do,” to make sure the town residents are safe, he said.
Corrigan estimated a full-time officer would cost the Town around $82,000 per year, including a base salary of around $60,000 plus benefits.
He said he has to offer part-timers $25 per hour “to get them in the door.”
Several of those in the audience questioned why the Town has not earmarked some of its profits from the sale of its water plant to Artesian Water Co. to fund staff increases, including hiring a town manager.
“Don’t you believe a town manager would pay for itself?” asked property owner Kathy Murray, adding that having a town manager would cut down on the Town’s need to hire consultants for various tasks.
“I think we are in agreement to pursue that,” Wright said.
Murray said she had led a committee several years ago that looked into what the town would need from a town manager.
“They decided not to pursue it,” she said of the council members at that time. That committee last met in January 2016.
Murray also criticized what she said is a lack of support from the town council for other town organizations, including the library, the fire department and Envision Frankford, the community organization that organizes town-wide activities, such as the annual egg hunts, Halloween celebrations, Christmas in the Park and Movies in the Park.
“They don’t even get a box of oranges at Christmas,” she said of the largely volunteer organizations.
Town Council President Greg Welch replied that the Town supports Envision Frankford by providing Frankford Town Park for activities.
In other business, the council approved an application from Mountaire Farms to rezone a small parcel on its property in the middle of town. The parcel, which measures about 150 feet by 175 feet, will be changed from commercial to light industrial, to match the rest of Mountaire’s property in town.
The council also voted to stop paying someone to mow properties owned by the state Department of Transportation and a railroad company, but to continue to mow the library’s property through the end of the year, due to an existing agreement with the library to do so.