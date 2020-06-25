When Frankford’s newest town council member, John Wright, heads to a council meeting, chances are good that he’ll simply walk across the parking lot from the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company.
Wright, 37, is in his second stint as fire chief, the first one being in 2011-2012, so understandably, he spends a lot of time there at the fire hall.
A member of the fire company since he was 15, he said he initially joined because “all the guys at [Indian River High School] were joining.” He stayed, he said, because he was inspired by the dedication and friendship he found among his fellow firefighters.
“The fire department guys,” he said, “it’s been them who’s kind of guided me along the way.”
In fact, when asked who in his life has had the greatest impact, after a long hesitation, he said “the fire company.” In addition to his positions with the fire company and now the Town, Wright’s “full-time” job is district supervisor with the Sussex County Paramedics, where he has worked for more than 16 years.
Before that, Wright worked for the Millville Volunteer Fire Company as an emergency medical technician. Going even further back, Wright worked for the Town of Frankford, at the water plant the Town recently sold to Artesian Water Co.
One of four children of John and Lois Wright, he said lived just outside of Frankford while he was growing up.
“I’ve moved as far as from Cat Man’s Road to Gums Avenue, all within a mile and a half. I’ve actually lived in town for a year now,” he said. He took the town treasurer position within just a few months of moving into town limits.
Wright said he is “excited” to join the council and hopes to help shape the town’s future. Currently the town’s treasurer, he said he believes his college degrees — an associate’s degree and soon-to-be-completed bachelor’s degree in business from Columbia Southern University — will be an asset as the Town looks to the future.
“I’ve always had an interest in community service,” he said.
Wright said he hopes to help the Town explore ways it can grow — something he thinks the Town needs to do, and can do, with cooperation between town leaders and developers.
Reflecting on the Frankford he grew up in, compared to Frankford now, Wright said, “That’s one of the challenges. There hasn’t been a great deal of change. If I had to reflect on change, it would be not entirely positive,” he said. “Growing up, we had a store, and we had a couple different things. It kind of went the opposite direction, to where there’s not a whole lot here in the way of commerce.
“We need to look at ways to increase the commerce here on the highway,” he said.
Annexation, Wright said, is one way the Town could expand its tax base.
“I think annexation is going to be huge to the Town of Frankford,” Wright said.
As property values continue to increase in the beach areas, he said he sees development moving to the west toward Frankford.
Over the next 20 years, Wright predicted, “one way or another, Frankford will grow. It’s just whether we’re dictating that or whether developers are dictating that. We have an opportunity, as a small town, to be ahead of the curve and manage the growth, rather than let the growth manage us.”
Having served on the town’s Planning & Zoning Commission, Wright said the Town has identified some areas on the outskirts of town as annexation possibilities “that I think we need to move on” in the next five years.
Wright said, “The good news for Frankford is that it has a well-thought-out ordinance” guiding development. Frankford’s comprehensive plan is currently in the early stages of a review, as required every 10 years by state law.
He said he sees the recent sale of the Town’s water plant as a positive thing, because “We still get to tout that service — it’s just through a private vendor. In general, I’m a fan of privatization when appropriate.”
Right now, Wright said, he feels the Town finds itself in a bit of a conundrum, in that there are things that need to be accomplished but due to the small town staff, “There’s an opportunity for things to just fall through the cracks.” Although hiring a town manager would help with that, Wright said the Town doesn’t have the money for that.
“The mantra for years — I would say at least 30 years — is that ‘We don’t want any growth,’” he said. “I know that the spirit, today, is that we want to grow. But we want to grow in a well-planned manner.”