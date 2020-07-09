The Frankford Town Council started its first “live” meeting in four months on Monday, July 6, by naming Greg Welch its new council president.
The meeting was the first in-person council meeting held in town hall, with citizens present, since Gov. John Carney announced the state-of-emergency due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Welch had been council vice president, with Joanne Bacon serving as president, but Bacon resigned due to illness.
Also at the July 6 meeting, John Wright was sworn in as a council member. His appointment, to fill Bacon’s council seat, was approved in June.
Wright was initially nominated by Welch to be council vice president, but that nomination was withdrawn when it was pointed out that Wright was already the council treasurer, and that council members wanted him to remain in that position.
Councilman Skip Ash was then nominated by Welch to be council vice president, and that appointment was approved.
The council also voted to reopen the town hall to the public, effective immediately. Anyone entering the town hall must wear a face mask.
Also during the July 6 meeting, the council approved the 2021-fiscal-year budget, which includes no fee increases or tax increases.
The budget includes annual expenses of $441,600. That includes funding for a part-time police officer, but reduces funding for a maintenance person from full-time status to part-time. The Town also announced on Monday the hiring off William Miller as its part-time maintenance person.
The meeting began with Planning & Zoning Committee Chair Duane Beck questioning whether Council Member Pamela Davis should be on the council, as she is currently not living inside town limits.
Davis said she is rebuilding her home on her property in town and has not been able to live there recently due to mobility issues; she is currently using a wheeled device to get around.
“She’s been a long-time council member,” Welch said. “I’m fine with her being on the council” as work on her home is completed.
Police Chief Laurence Corrigan gave a summary of his first six months on the job, which included efforts to keep up his commitment to community outreach during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a report on a peaceful protest in the town in June, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which touched off protests nationwide against police brutality.
“I’m very happy to report that the entire protest was without incident,” Corrigan said. He added that the protest resulted in “new communication channels being opened with a lot of people requesting to come see me,” which will be easier now that the town offices are open to the public again.
Corrigan also mentioned his belief that the Town should consider purchasing a four-wheel-drive vehicle. The police department’s fleet currently includes two Dodge Chargers, which Corrigan said both have tendencies toward mechanical issues, exacerbated by both vehicles sitting unused for more than two years while the police department was dormant.
“I’m open to any input,” Corrigan said. “I’m not a mechanic; I know what I don’t know.
“I’m trying to be diligent about overspending,” Corrigan said. “I’m trying to plan ahead a little bit” for the possibility of inclement weather and other times a more versatile vehicle would be helpful.
The council also voted unanimously to reopen the town park for a movie night on July 24, to be sponsored by Envision Frankford. There was discussion about opening it to the public more broadly, but the council decided the Town lacks enough staff to clean the park sufficiently during the current health crisis.
The park may be opened for movie nights in August as well — those dates will be announced at a later date if approved.