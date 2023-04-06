Frankford officials are taking a hard look at their remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds and how best to spend them.
The town received $444,000 in the federal program that was initiated to help municipalities recover from challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Town Council President Greg Welch announced at the Monday, April 3 council meeting that the town has spent $89,261 so far. That includes a $50,000 grant to the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company, $9,000 to the Frankford Public Library to replace equipment that received heavier than usual use during the pandemic, and $10,000 in premium pay to town employees who kept the town office operating during the health crisis. Other expenditures either in the works or completed include security cameras, new computers and new audio equipment to allow residents to join meetings remotely.
The Town Council also recently agreed to allocate $80,000 of its ARPA funds to Frankford’s police department for the addition of a second full-time officer. The department currently consists of Chief Kevin Smith and two part-time officers.
Town Treasurer John Wright said the town has allocated about $300,000 of the ARPA funds so far. Wright said he endorses the allocation for the police department, on a yearly basis, “up to the last minute that they’ll let us.” Under federal guidelines, the funds must be used by 2026.
Welch agreed with Wright, saying public safety was one of the few areas ARPA funds were initially allowed to be used for, before the guidelines were opened up to include other expenditures.
Much of the discussion about the funding at Monday’s meeting centered around the Town Park, and how much of the remaining ARPA funding to spend on improvements there.
“When we add up everything that we’ve spent and what we’ve allocated, it’s coming out to more than we’re getting right now, so we’re going to have to pick and choose what we want to do,” Welch said.
With improvements to park equipment, grounds and fencing, potential park improvements were estimated to cost about $200,000, Welch said. Proposed improvements to the park’s restrooms come to about $25,000, fencing about $20,000, walkways also about $20,000, he said.
“When you add all that up, what we’ve spent and what we’re talking about, it comes to like $454,000.” Welch said, adding that other improvements, including replacing the Town Hall roof, should be considered. “We’ve got to sit and see what improvements…how we want to spend this money, because right now, we’re down to the end of it with what we have proposed and thought about.”
“I guess we’ve got to lean out our park improvements,” Welch said. “We’ve got to cite which is the more important of it.” He said particularly for projects for which the town needs to seek sealed bids, the town needs to come up with a very specific list of projects it feels rise to the top of the priority list.
Frankford Public Library Director Bonnie Elliott, a member of the town’s Park Committee, reminded the council of the importance of adding playground equipment that is accessible to patrons with disabilities. “You at least have to have one piece of equipment that a child that is special needs can use,” Elliott said, “so a child that is in a wheelchair can have the same enjoyment the other children are having.”
Elliott had been tasked with seeking bids for various types of playground equipment for the park and had submitted those to the council.
Welch and Wright concluded that park improvements of up to $140,000 would be possible using ARPA funds. Welch said funds from other sources can be used for projects such as the Town Hall roof.
With two major annexations recently passed, which will bring at least 600 new homes to the town, Welch said when tax revenues increase as those projects are built, the town will be able to use those funds for that and similar expenses.
Council Vice President Skip Ash reminded the council of discussions in recent years during which some residents said they would be willing to pay more taxes to fund more police and asked if a tax increase might be discussed as the council drafts its budget for the upcoming year. Wright, however, countered that Frankford already has the highest tax rate of any municipality in Sussex County, and with Frankford’s current tax base bringing about $130,000 per year, a 10 percent increase, for example, would only bring in about $10,000 a year.
Wright said he feels that once the new developments start generating transfer tax revenue for the town, the town will be able to use those funds for the additional police officer once the ARPA funding cycle ends in 2026.