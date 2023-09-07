Frankford officials received stern words this week from the president of the Lower Sussex NAACP for what she called “pitiful” lack of support for her organization’s events at the town park.
Lucinda Spence told the town council at its Tuesday, Sept. 5, meeting that a recent event her organization sponsored at the park was well-attended and successful, though she had a specific issue where the council itself was concerned.
Spence’s comments came at the end of the meeting, as the council discussed upcoming events at the park.
“Miss Spence, you had a shindig at the park this month, didn’t you?” Council President Greg Welch asked.
“Yeah, I wanted to comment on that,” Spence said. “I did have an event at the park. It was successful, and turned out very well — more than I expected,” she said, noting support of the event by the Frankford Public Library staff.
“But I did want to say to the Town that the event that goes on is not for me. It’s for the town. Support from the council would be great,” she said, before noting that neither council members nor representatives from the town police department attended the event.
“You could just show your face,” Spence said. “Not just me, but anybody that has a community day in your town — somebody should come. You could stop by and say, ‘How are you doing?’ and leave.”
“It was successful. It was wonderful. I was happy,” Spence said of the event last month. “But the support we get is nothing,” she said. “I wasn’t looking for financial support, but it would have been helpful. Other folks gave me financial support from other places.”
“It’s pitiful,” Spence said of the lack of support she felt from the Town.
Acknowledging that Welch had “stopped by” an event she had organized last year, Spence said, “It’s good for me to say, ‘Hey, this is so-and-so, manager of the town council.”
“I don’t just do stuff here,” she said. “I do stuff in other towns also. And I get that positive reinforcement from the towns. In Georgetown, all the time, they show up. The mayor shows up, the other councilpeople show up. That’s what they do,” Spence said.
“I do what I can do,” Welch said. “If anybody else wants to attend the next one, it’s fine by me.”
In other business, the council set two public hearings for Oct. 2, regarding an application by Charles Coleman for a trailer storage facility. The hearings are scheduled for 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
The council also announced that Envision Frankford will sponsor its annual Fall Festival at Frankford Town Park on Saturday, Oct. 21.