Frankford Town Council President Greg Welch told the town council at its Wednesday, Sept. 9, meeting that he had attended a meeting with state officials on Aug. 26 regarding the Town’s updated comprehensive plan.
“They thought it was a solid plan,” Welch said of the blueprint for the town’s future growth. He added that the Town had recently paid its engineering firm about $8,000, and that “a great deal of that was for comprehensive-plan work.”
Also on the topic of growth, it was announced that the Town’s Planning & Zoning Commission on Aug. 17 voted to recommend approval of an annexation request from Steve and Sharon Benton, who are seeking to open a bed-and-breakfast at 246 Clayton Avenue.
Council Treasurer John Wright, also a member of the Planning & Zoning Commission, said the Bentons “do have the intention of creating some sort of venue to hold weddings” on the property, which is just short of 4 acres in size.
About two-thirds of the property is inside town limits; the couple is seeking to annex in the remaining third. On a motion from Wright, the council voted unanimously to send the application to the state Preliminary Land Use Service (PLUS) Committee for review.
Wright also suggested that the council consider waiving annexation fees for a period of at least a year, with the thought being that perhaps some landowners were thinking about applying but were not doing so because of the fees, which are currently $500 per acre for residential land and $1,000 per acre for commercial property.
Wright said the real estate transfer taxes and other fees associated with development of land could offset any fee waiver associated with an annexation.
“If we got an opportunity to be on the front side of that development, we might make some money there,” he said.
“Worst-case scenario, nothing sells and you don’t have to worry about it anyway,” said resident Kyle Quillen.
“I’d be willing to pursue it to try to grow a little bit,” Welch said.
The council agreed to consider the move at its October meeting.
Also, the council discussed moving the Town’s ordinances to an online portal called eCode 360. The cost of the service would be between $7,500 to $10,000 for the initial setup, and $600 per year thereafter for maintenance.
Wright said the project would take one to two years to complete, and that it might be a good time for the Town to go through its ordinances and update them. As an example, he said, there are ordinances regarding the town’s water system, which was recently sold Artesian Water Co.
To that end, the Town resurrected a task force set up several years ago to do just that. Kathy Murray, who had been a member of that group, said, “We identified a number of items that really needed to be changed.”
“We need a push,” to restart the committee and its review of the town’s ordinances, Wright said.
So the council decided to appoint a new committee then and there; its members are residents Kyle Quillen and Priscilla Schoolfield, as well as council members Welch and Wright. The committee will hold its first meeting on Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. in the town hall. The meeting will be open to the public.
The council also agreed to have a Realtor pursue either rental or sale of a Town-owned warehouse. Wright said he had been approached by a Realtor who told him the warehouse could generate between $23,000 and $29,000 for the Town “for space that we’re not using right now.” The warehouse had been used to store materials related to the water plant.
Police Chief Laurence Corrigan told the council that he is in the “background phase” of reviewing applications from two people for a part-time police officer position; a third candidate removed themselves from consideration, he said. Corrigan said he hopes to have the new officer, who will work 16 hours per week for the Town, “up and running” by Oct. 1. That officer will be the second in the department, including Corrigan.
Corrigan also reported that he has been responding to increasing numbers of complaints, which he attributed to the fact that the Town now has a police presence once again, and to improving communications between himself and the community.
He said he has responded to a number of complaints about loud parties, which in some cases, he said, “the music is shaking the nearby homes.” Corrigan added that it is sometimes “rather loud and profane music” and that he shut down one particularly egregious party over Labor Day weekend.
Town Council President Greg Welch reported that the effort to have the former National Bank of Frankford building placed on the National Register of Historic Places is moving forward. Welch said he has sent acknowledgement of the council’s wishes to seek the designation to Madeline Dunn of the state’s historic preservation office.
He said the next phase, the “research side,” could take up to a year and involves gathering “artifacts,” information and stories about the bank building.
In other business, the council heard from Kathy Murray that Envision Frankford is probably going to cancel its annual Fall Festival due to the COVID-19 virus. Murray said the group is looking into hosting a drive-through trick-or-treat event similar to the drive-through Easter Bunny visits it organized in the spring when the Easter Egg Hunt in the park was canceled.
Murray said there might be a drive-in movie night associated with the trick-or-treat activity. Several people, including Corrigan, complimented the group on the success of its first drive-in movie last month.
Looking ahead to the winter holidays, Murray said Envision Frankford is discussing how to bring a seasonal celebration in the time of the virus. There will be no “grand opening” of the lights at the park this year and no Santa visits, but she said the park will still be lighted with holiday decorations.