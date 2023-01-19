After three months on the job, Frankford’s new police chief is settling in and getting to know the townspeople.
Police Chief Kevin Smith might be new to the job, but he is no stranger to Frankford. Smith said in an interview this week that he patrolled Frankford a few years ago as a Delaware State Police trooper, when the Town didn’t have its own police force and relied on state police to protect its citizens.
Smith took over the job in October, following the departure of former police chief Laurence Corrigan. Corrigan had resurrected Frankford’s shuttered police department nearly three years earlier, leaving Smith with two part-time officers and three working vehicles.
Since taking over the department, Smith has been busy updating its equipment, including upgrading radios and computers in each of the vehicles, which had suffered from internet connectivity issues.
A native of Seaford, Smith joined the U.S. Army “straight out of high school,” serving as a military policeman in Germany, then returning to serve at Fort Drum in New York. He later would serve a “humanitarian deployment” in Haiti.
In 1990, Smith left military service and joined the Bridgeville Police Department, where he served until he joined the Delaware State Police in 1998.
“I served with Troop 4,” in Georgetown, “the entire rest of my career, as a patrol officer,” Smith said in a recent interview.
He retired from the state police in January 2022, when he turned 55. While he said he was enjoying his retirement, including working in his yard and spending time with family, he missed going to work every day.
“Then,” Smith said, “I heard about this job. It just fell into place,” he said.
Smith is married, has two grown children and became a grandfather with the birth of a grandson four months ago.
Because he had retired when he took the job in Frankford, Smith said, there were a few certifications he had to renew before he could get down to the real work of the job. He has said he will be a “working chief,” patrolling the town along with his two part-time officers, Kevin Dorney and Megan Loulou.
“You’ve got to develop a working relationship and build trust,” Smith said of the residents of Frankford. He said he tries to stop and chat with residents he meets as he makes his way around town.
Smith said Frankford’s “small-town charm” is what makes it a special place, and he sees the fact that Frankford is “not too commercialized” as a positive, while admitting the town’s lack of things like its own grocery store can be an inconvenience.
Meanwhile, in the coming weeks, Frankford will continue to consider two applications for annexation that could drastically change the size, if not the character, of the town. At its Feb. 6 meeting, if the proposed annexations meet state guidelines, the town council will hold a public hearing on the potential annexation of two parcels — the 150-acre Cress-Parsons Farm and the 114-acre Bernard P. Lynch Trust parcel.
The potential growth could impact Frankford in a number of ways, not the least of which is a need to further expand police protection — a fact that is not lost on Smith.
He said this week that his initial focus has been on upgrading the department’s equipment.
“I’m not asking for thrills and chills,” Smith said, explaining that he only wants equipment that will enable him and his officers to safely and professionally do their jobs.
In addition to upgraded radios and computer equipment, Frankford’s officers will soon be outfitted with body cams, thanks to a five-year grant from the state Department of Homeland Security.
Smith is also working to update the police department’s policy manual, he said.
In his new role as the head of the fledgling department, Smith said his goal is to lead a quality team of officers.
“I’d like to be known as a department that’s professional and does their job in the correct fashion,” he said.