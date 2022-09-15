The departure of Frankford Police Chief Laurence Corrigan is apparently closer to reality, given the Frankford Town Council’s acceptance of his resignation during an executive session last week.
The council held the closed meeting Thursday, Sept. 8. The meeting had been scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 6, following the regular, public council meeting, but had to be rescheduled when Council Treasurer John Wright had to leave for a fire call. (Wright is also the chief of the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company.)
Corrigan told the council three months ago that he planned to leave the post he has held since December 2019. At that time, he offered to stay on until the council hired a replacement for him. Although several candidates have been interviewed, none have been offered the job. Last week, Council President Greg Welch had announced that the council had received two new applications but had not interviewed those individuals.
The police chief said he had offered to stay in the job for a salary of $70,000 — a $15,000 increase from his current salary. The email he received last week from Welch “informed me that they’re not giving me a salary increase,” and were accepting his resignation, Corrigan said this week. He added that Welch had not responded to his request for a meeting to discuss a departure date.
Welch did not return phone messages this week asking for information on council action taken following the executive session.
Corrigan, 61, said that when he offered to stay until a replacement could be found, “I had no idea there would be a paucity of applicants.” He said he regrets departing the job and that “I had kind of intended to spend my remaining work years at Frankford. I love the town, I really do.”
He rebuilt the town’s police department, which had been shuttered for several years, to include as many as three part-time officers, as well as himself. The department currently consists of Corrigan and part-time officers Megan Loulou and Kevin Dorney.