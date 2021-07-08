With visible relief, Frankford Town Council Treasurer John Wright said “I am very pleased” to present a balanced budget during the town council meeting on Tuesday, July 6, with no increase in town taxes.
The presentation of the final 2022-fiscal-year budget followed weeks of revisions, ending up with expenditures totaling $475,128.22. The bulk of that total goes toward wages for town staff, including the town clerk and police chief, as well as three part-time police officers and a planned-for maintenance person.
The police department currently consists of Police Chief Laurence Corrigan and part-time officer Anthony Valenti. With the new budget, Corrigan hopes to add two more part-time officers to the force.
Corrigan told the council on Tuesday night that, so far, he has had interest from seven people for the two positions.
“Recruitment has already started,” he said, adding that he will focus on background checks and that in-state applicants will be given precedence because they may already be certified in Delaware, which saves time and money for the Town.
The Town’s projected revenues include $75,000 in “interest income/investment,” which Wright explained would come from investing $3 million from the 2019 sale of the Town’s water plant to Artesian. Wright said he spoke with a financial advisor from Edward Jones recently and learned that the Town could be making 2.5 percent interest or higher on the water plant funds, as opposed to the 1 percent it is currently earning.
Wright said he and town officials have planned a more in-depth meeting with the financial advisors for July 19, and more information will be available after that.
While town property taxes will not increase this year, and will stand at $2.50 per $100 of assessed property value, two town fees will see some increases. The fee to reserve the town park will increase from $75 to $100, with $25 returned if the park is left in good order. The town’s business license fee will change from a sliding fee starting at $35 to a set fee of $75 for all businesses. The changes were a result of input from the public during several budget meetings in recent weeks, Wright said.
Not included in the budget is any possible funding from the American Recovery Act, because that funding is still a question mark for Frankford, as it is for many towns at this point.
During the July 6 meeting, the council voted to move forward with a lighting project for the park, after Wright pointed out that the area targeted for the project has been used as a COVID-19 vaccination site and therefore might be eligible for the federal funding.
Frankford’s budget also includes $22,278.22 in “surplus” funds that were not used in 2021 and will carry over to the next year.
Wright said he also made adjustments to the budget after realizing he had not figured in decreased expenses for insurance, which will be realized due to the Town joining a state insurance program, and had not taken out the employees’ contributions.
Noise ordinance adopted with $100 fine
In other business, the town council passed a noise ordinance to replace its existing ordinance, which only addressed noise from vehicles. The new ordinance prohibits noise that can be heard farther than 25 feet from the property line of the property where it is being emitted from, or 25 feet from a vehicle on the street. The ordinance sets a fine of $100 for each violation.
The new ordinance will be “complaint-driven,” according to Council President Greg Welch. There no specific time period listed in the ordinance, which was a point brought up by Betsy Walter, whose family lives across the street from Frankford Town Park. She said that, realistically, the only time noise has been an issue for her is when the Town hosts movie showings in the park. But in general, Walter said, she feels, “I shouldn’t be hearing noise from the park after 11 p.m.”
Council Vice President Skip Ash said the Town should probably post noise regulations in the park, to remind visitors.