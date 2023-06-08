The Frankford Town Council’s agenda for its Monday, June 5, meeting heavily reflected the projected growth that is already changing the way the Town operates.
During the meeting, the council approved its budget for the 2024 fiscal year, showing an increase in both projected expenditures and revenues due to coming development.
The council also approved preliminary site plans for the proposed Vines Creek Crossing development. Formerly known as the Cress Farm, the property is slated for a total of 584 new homes — nearly double the existing number of homes in the town.
Frankford’s budget for the coming year comes in at $635,643.10, compared to the previous year’s $484,616.30 — a nearly 24 percent increase. The budget includes an increase in wages and payroll expenses from $253,128.30 to $291,448.10, owing to the addition of a full-time police officer to the town’s police department. The Town plans to use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for the additional police expenses.
Associated vehicle expenses show an increase from $8,000 in 2023 to $20,000 for the coming year. Meanwhile, the Town expects to take in $100,000 in real estate transfer taxes, compared to $50,000 the previous year.
Davis, Bowen & Friedel’s Zachary Crouch told the council on Monday that he expects construction to begin at Vines Creek Crossing in about 12 to 18 months. The project is located on Pepper Road and Frankford School Road and includes about 150 acres. It will be zoned Residential Planned Community (RPC).
Crouch said preliminary plans are for the Vines Creek Crossing project to include 264 single-family homes, 97 villas and 223 townhomes. The development will be constructed in phases and will include amenities such as a pool, a clubhouse, tot lots, and pickleball and/or bocce courts, he said.
Frankford’s Planning & Zoning Commission had voted May 30 to recommend approval of the Vines Creek Crossing preliminary site plans. The town council voted 5-0 to approve them on Monday, June 5.
Crouch said a traffic impact study will be conducted by the state Department of Transportation, which will result in “some improvements throughout the area to meet some of the traffic concerns.”
The council’s approval included a waiver of rear-entrance requirements for the townhomes. The waiver is not needed because the homes’ garages will be toward the front of the structures instead of the rear, according to Planning & Zoning Chairman Duane Beck.
Approvals from a number of state agencies for final plans for the project will take some time, Crouch said.
“There’s a lot of work that still needs to be done,” before the project returns for final approval, he said. “It’s not like something that’s going to start tomorrow,” he said.