The Frankford Town Council named a new president on Monday, July 6 — council vice president Greg Welch was named council president, to replace Joanne Welch, who resigned from the council for health reasons.
Among Welch’s first actions at the meeting was overseeing the council’s vote to send its updated comprehensive plan — which serves as a blueprint for the town’s future growth — to state officials for review.
Towns in Delaware are directed to update their comprehensive plans every 10 years; Frankford’s, though, had not been updated since 2008.
Just before the council meeting, Frankford’s Planning & Zoning Commission had voted to send the plan to the council.
Recommendations in the plan focus on the areas of demographics, land use, utilities, transportation, community character, open space and environmental protection.
Among the recommendations in the plan that the council is urged to work on in the coming months and years are:
• Continuing to work with surrounding towns and Sussex County to ensure no area is “overdeveloped or under-utilized;
• Continuing to promote affordable housing and supply adequate rooming opportunities for permanent and seasonal residents;
• Review and revise Frankford’s zoning ordinance so its Neighborhood Business zoning category supports the types of businesses the Town wants to attract;
• Consider adoption of an open-space ordinance;
• Work with Sussex County on parcels that are partially in town limits and partially in the county, to clean up boundary lines;
• Continue to work with the state Department of Transportation to increase safety at the intersection of Daisey Avenue and Route 113; and
• Focus on the revitalization of Main Street, including taking an inventory of vacant and under-utilized properties, as well as streetscape improvements.
The plan also addresses the Town’s wish to grow its boundaries and its tax base through annexation, starting with properties that are split between town and county jurisdiction, and extending to parcels adjacent to the town that could be beneficial to the town if included in its boundaries.
During the public hearing by the Planning & Zoning Committee on July 6, before the council meeting, Committee Chairman Duane Beck asked consultant Kyle Gulbranson how the Town should go about making the annexation process easier.
“The State’s process is the State’s process,” Gulbranson said.
He recommended that the Town start by identifying parcels that are split and draft letters to the owners regarding potential annexation.
As for larger potential annexations, Gulbranson told the committee that annexation “works best on undeveloped parcels” because getting an entire development to agree to annex into town is often challenging.
Gulbranson said he feels the Town could have its comprehensive plan back, with comments and recommendations from state agencies and ready for final approval, by October.