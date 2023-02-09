Following two brief public hearings, the Frankford Town Council voted on Monday, Feb. 6, to approve two annexation requests that will substantially increase both the physical size and the population of the town.
The council’s unanimous approval of the annexation of the parcels known as the Cress-Parsons farm and the Bernard Lynch property will add 263 acres to the town. There are currently 430 acres within the boundaries of the town of Frankford, according to its 2020 Comprehensive Plan.
Development plans for the Cress-Parsons tracts, which comprise about 150 acres, are “in the very early stages,” according to Zachary Crouch of Davis, Bowen & Friedel, engineering firm for Robert E. Horsey, who is poised to purchase the land, which is currently under contract pending results from a number of reports and studies on the property.
The Lynch property, owned by nine family members, is not under contract yet, and there is no developer involved with it.
Crouch said the preliminary plans for the Cress property call for 535 homes, which would be more or less evenly divided between single-family homes and townhomes. There are currently about 300 homes inside town limits.
The council had voted in November to move forward with the two annexation requests — which could potentially result in the construction of 900 homes — that were sent to the council by the Town’s Planning & Zoning Commission following the commission’s Nov. 2 meeting, with the recommendation that the council approve them.
The Lynch property is located just south of the town boundary, along Main Street/Pepper Road, extending almost to Gum Road. The Cress-Parsons property fronts on Clayton Avenue, and the part of the property along Clayton is already inside town limits.
Crouch said state officials told him last week that the Plan of Services submitted for the Cress annexation has been approved — this is a report that contains information on what services, such as water and sewer, as well as fire and police protection — will be provided to the annexed property.
There was some discussion about a small triangular piece of the property that is not shown on the Town’s land-use map as being part of the Cress parcels. At the Feb. 6 meeting, the council voted to amend the Comprehensive Plan to include the small piece. A waiver had been granted by state officials for the annexation to move forward, despite the glitch in the map, but the amendment was necessary to receive state approvals for the annexation, Town Council President Greg Welch said.
Crouch said the developer will present a “concept plan” to the Town in the coming months. A preliminary traffic impact study has been completed, he said. There will be some improvements needed at some intersections adjacent to the property, he said, and those will be paid for by the developer.
Artesian Water Co. will be providing water, and Sussex County will provide wastewater service to the Cress project, according to Crouch.
“There is capacity for sewer, there is capacity for water,” he said. “All those things have been walked through with those agencies.”
The main access to the proposed development will be from Pepper Road, with a secondary access on Frankford School Road, Crouch said. The traffic impact study, completed during the summer of 2022, included at least 18 intersections, he said.
“It was a huge traffic impact study,” he said, with typical traffic impact studies, Crouch said, involving eight to 10 intersections.
Comments and questions from the audience were few on Feb. 6, and they focused on traffic and public safety concerns.
Town Treasurer John Wright said he and Welch had met with the developer regarding concerns from the developer about the acreage fee assessed by the Town for the annexation. Wright said a payment schedule had been agreed upon for the approximately $75,000 fee, and the full council voted to accept the terms at the Feb. 6 meeting.
A public hearing on the Lynch property followed. Since the property has yet to be sold to a developer, there are no plans available for the three parcels involved in the Lynch annexation. Wright said the parcels would need to be changed from residential to residential planned community for any development project to move forward.
“That property remains kind of a further step away” from any development plans, Wright said.
The Lynch property is divided by railroad tracks, with a “very small portion” touching Route 113, Wright said.