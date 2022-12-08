Frankford officials are waiting on state agencies to give their thumbs-up to preliminary plans for the Town to annex two large parcels of land into its incorporated area, potentially bringing 600 or more homes inside town limits.
Town Council President Greg Welch said this week that the Town is collecting “plan of service” letters from public service agencies to submit to the state Preliminary Land Use Service (PLUS), which will then review the materials and issue its recommendations on whether the Town should proceed with the two annexation requests.
The annexation requests involve two parcels, known as Cress-Parsons and the Lynch Farm. The council had voted in November to move forward with the two annexation requests, for the 150-acre Cress-Parsons farm parcel and the 114-acre the Bernard Lynch Trust farm parcel.
The requests, which could potentially result in the construction of between 600 and 900 homes, were sent to the council by the Town’s Planning & Zoning Commission, following the commission’s Nov. 2 meeting, with the recommendation that the council approve them.
The Lynch property is located just south of the town boundary along Main Street/Pepper Road, extending almost to Gum Road, Wright said. The Cress-Parsons property fronts on Clayton Avenue, and the part of the property along Clayton is already inside town limits, Wright said.
The Cress Farm, as the larger property is known locally, is under contract with a Laurel developer, Double H Development LLC, represented by Bob Horsey, according to Town Clerk Cheryl Lynch. The Lynch property is not under contract yet, and there is no developer involved, Welch said.
Wright said in November that there were no schematics or detailed plans as yet for either property, and that presentations to the planning commission mostly consisted of maps showing where the parcels are located. The application was recommended for council consideration by a vote of 3-0, with two members, including Commission Chair Duane Beck, absent from the Nov. 2 meeting.
“Once we get their review, if it’s positive, we have a hearing,” for each of the annexations, Welch said this week of the PLUS review.
Meanwhile, town officials met Dec. 1 with the Cress-Parsons developers regarding annexation fees, he said, because the developer was looking to reduce the fees or arrange a payment schedule.
“The Cress-Parsons people,” he said, “were looking to reduce the $500 per acre,” which the Town’s ordinance calls for as an annexation fee.
While the council has not yet voted on any agreements with the developer, Welch said, “We gave them terms” that would break the fees down into portions payable when the state PLUS reviews are completed (assuming the State recommends the Town move forward with the requests), then further payments due at a later date, possibly after Phase 1 of the development is completed, Welch said.
“It’s still debatable,” he said of the terms of the fee payments, adding that the Town is “amicable” to working with the developer on spreading the fees out over time.
Welch said this week that as the Town moves forward with plans to substantially grow the town’s boundaries and population, officials are beginning to consider what that will mean for Frankford in the long run, as well as short-term.
Welch said he is hearing that developers are having a harder time now getting projects approved, “because they’re maxing out all the services. He said he feels there are advantages for such projects to be annexed into Sussex County’s small towns, including Dagsboro and Frankford.
While he said he believes the Town “will be less inclined to support something like that” —meaning a large annexation and development project — “once we’re up to our eyeballs in it,” that, for now, “It’s kind of what we’ve been striving for, to increase our base,” to help achieve goals such as enlarging the town’s police department.
“Instead of dividing that cost between 400 homes, it’s 1,000 homes,” he said.
On the flip side, “Of course, it increases the need for services, also,” Welch said.
“As long as I’ve been in town, everybody’s been wanting a little bit more growth than what we’ve had. It’s kind of stayed the same for a long time,” he said, adding that he can see both sides of the issue: wanting to maintain the small-town atmosphere while also desiring the ability to expand town services.
“We’ll see how the people feel about it,” Welch said, adding that, so far, feedback regarding the potential annexations has been positive.