Frankford’s two recent annexation requests are moving forward, with “plan of services” documents now in the hands of state officials, who will review the proposal for providing feedback to town officials.
At its Tuesday, Jan. 3 meeting, the town council approved ordinances regarding both annexation requests — which, if approved, would bring an additional 264 acres into Frankford town limits and could more than double the number of homes in the town’s incorporated area.
The council voted in November to move forward with two annexation requests, for a 150-acre parcel known as the Cress-Parsons farm and a 114-acre parcel known as the Bernard Lynch Trust farm. The requests, which could potentially involve the construction of between 600 and 900 homes, were sent to the council by the town’s Planning & Zoning Commission following the commission’s Nov. 2 meeting, with the subsequent recommendation that the council approve them.
The Lynch property is located just south of the town boundary along Main Street/Pepper Road, extending almost to Gum Road, Wright said. The Cress-Parsons property fronts on Clayton Avenue, and the part of the property along Clayton is already in town limits, Wright said.
The “Cress Farm,” as the larger property is known locally, is under contract with a Laurel developer, Double H Development LLC, represented by Bob Horsey. The Lynch farm property is not under contract yet, and there is no developer yet involved, Welch said.
Town Council Treasurer John Wright said in November that there were no schematics or detailed plans as yet for either property and that presentations to the planning commission mostly consisted of maps showing where the parcels are located. The application was recommended for council consideration by a vote of 3-0, with two members, including commission chair Duane Beck, absent from the Nov. 2 meeting.
The council on Jan. 3 approved ordinances regarding both requests. In both cases, the verbiage of the ordinances cited the following reasons for considering the applications:
• The requests are in alignment with Frankford’s 2020 Comprehensive plan, which is the Town’s blueprint for development and cited the desire to expand the town’s boundaries through annexations of appropriate properties;
• The annexations would bring additional tax revenue to the Town, through real estate transfer taxes and property taxes;
• If the annexations are approved, the town’s boundaries will expand; and
• The larger population resulting from development of the annexed properties could attract more businesses to the town.
The council has tentatively scheduled a public hearing on the annexation requests for Feb. 6, in conjunction with the next regular council meeting. The hearing could be pushed to a later day, however, if the state Preliminary Land Use Service (PLUS) has not completed its review of the annexation applications by that time.
Town Clerk Cheryl Lynch said this week that the PLUS agency has now received all documentation required regarding “plan of services” from the Town, which outlines whether there are resources to provide adequate services to any development in the annexed areas. Those services include such things as public safety, fire and ambulance services, water and sewer.
Meanwhile, the state of sidewalks in the existing town limits was discussed during the Jan. 3 meeting, with both council members and residents agreeing that the town’s sidewalks are generally in bad shape and that sources of funding should be sought to begin repairing them.
Council President Greg Welch said the town charter addresses sidewalk repair and sets forth guidelines for what percentage of the project will be paid by the Town and what percentage would be assessed to residents.
“All the sidewalks all around town are terrible,” Welch said. “I think we need to address the sidewalks all through town,” he said, “but if there’s an emergency situation or a real bad area that we need to look at … we need to do something.”
“It’s a huge expense,” Welch said, adding that once the Town starts fixing sidewalks, “everybody’s going to look at their sidewalks and say, ‘Well, do ours, too.’”
Council Member Pam Davis said efforts had been made to secure State funding for sidewalks in certain areas, including Clayton Avenue, but had not been successful.
The council also discussed efforts to complete ditch repairs in town, in an effort to reduce flooding issues. Those efforts have been stymied, Welch said, by two homeowners who have declined to participate in the project, which would result in removal of vegetation from their property, which they say would also remove privacy. The homeowners are requesting that the state provide fencing on their property to replace the removed vegetation.
In other business, the council reminded residents of the Jan. 13 deadline for candidates to file for the Feb. 4 town council election. The seats currently held by Welch and Wright are up for election this year. Jan. 13 is also the deadline for residents to register to vote in this year’s town council elections.