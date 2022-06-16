The Frankford Town Council passed its 2023-fiscal-year budget this week, achieving a balanced budget with no additional town taxes or fees.
The Town’s annual budget for the next fiscal year is $484,616, council Treasurer John Wright announced during a presentation of the projected expenses and revenue for the year. The new budget represents a slight increase over last year’s budget of $475,128.
Wright said the new budget includes a 5 percent cost-of-living increase in town employee wages. The Town’s largest expenses — wages and payroll expenses for its town clerk, maintenance supervisor and police department — are projected to total $253,128.30, compared to $247,211.16 for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
Town real estate taxes are the Town’s largest source of income. The upcoming fiscal year’s projected property tax income is $125,000, up slightly from last year’s projected $123,000. Transfer-tax income is projected to increase from $40,000 last year to $50,000 this year.
The council approved the new budget by a vote of 5-0.
Wright also reviewed the Town’s proposed financial policy, which lays out how it should handle financial matters, including use of credit cards, investment strategies, handling of whistleblowers and potential conflicts-of-interest, purchasing policies, trip reimbursements and other financial issues, “all in one living document,” Wright said.
The council approved the submission of the financial policy to the town solicitor for review.
During his monthly report to the council, Police Chief Laurence Corrigan reported that the Frankford Community Park had “sustained some damage at the hands of some of our younger folks,” who were identified through surveillance cameras in the park. “The investment into the camera system has paid off huge dividends,” Corrigan said.
He told the council that youths had been seen in the surveillance footage climbing a basketball net in the park, which, if they had damaged the net and pole, would have cost approximately $6,000 to replace.
“We actually saw them doing it,” he said, adding that “the child has now been banned from the park until further notice,” with cooperation from the child’s guardians.
Corrigan also said the Santa house used in the park during the town’s annual holiday light display and celebration had been damaged by another youth.
“They’re going to be held accountable for that,” Corrigan said.
The council also moved to give Corrigan carte blanche to decide how to spend a $500 donation the Town received from the Indian River School District. The donation was collected by students at Indian River High School as a thank-you for Corrigan’s help during the school’s prom at the Seeds & Saplings event in Frankford.
“I told them my time was a donation, but they said they wanted to do something nice for the Town,” he said. After Corrigan said he wanted to pass the money on to an organization that could use it, the council voted to let Corrigan decide what that would be.