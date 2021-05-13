A recent uptick in crime in Frankford — particularly against the town’s Hispanic residents — has resulted in a cooperative effort between the town’s police department and its library to help keep residents informed.
Police Chief Laurence Corrigan told the town council at its Monday, April 3, meeting that the department has particularly seen increases in thefts from vehicles, with the impacted vehicles having largely been left unlocked.
Corrigan said that, with the help of Ray Rojas, the adult/teen coordinator at the Frankford Public Library, he produced a flyer that targets the town’s Spanish-speaking population with information on preventing thefts such as those he has been seeing in town.
Library Director Bonnie Elliott told the council about a related video that Rojas and Corrigan had produced, with Corrigan giving information in English and Rojas translating it into Spanish, with information similar to what is on the flyers.
The video is posted on the library’s Facebook page, Elliott said.
Town resident Michelle Valentine thanked Corrigan for providing the information, saying, “I did not know that crime was increasing.
“I seriously think we should start Citizens on Patrol,” Valentine said, adding that she feels such a group “will definitely help” reduce crime by adding patrols by volunteers to the regular patrols by Corrigan and Capt. Anthony Valenti.
Corrigan thanked Valentine and said that the idea has been floated before, but that there was “a paucity of interest” in such a group. Valentine said she would be willing to spearhead an effort to get one started.
Having been involved in citizens’ patrol in her previous residence, Valentine said that while volunteers “can’t actively do anything” as far as enforcement, “you can make it known that this neighborhood is being watched.” She added that the volunteers can be eyes and ears for the police department.
The issue of safety of the town’s police officers and other town employees came up during a discussion about a proposed town storage building. Members of the town’s maintenance committee recently met to discuss the proposed building, which would tentatively be located on property adjacent to the town park.
The building would replace storage for vehicles and equipment that the Town lost when it sold its water plant to Artesian Water Co. and will soon lose as it sells a second warehouse. The sale of that warehouse, which Town Council President Greg Welch said was recently approved, will net the Town about $150,000.
The size and scope of the building is still at issue, as the Town seeks to figure out exactly how much storage it needs, for what, and whether the building should include an office or other more finished spaces than a simple pole building would provide.
Council Member Pam Davis expressed concern about the location — specifically that it is isolated from view, which she said could make it unsafe for town employees, including maintenance staff and police officers, if police vehicles were to be kept there.
Welch said maintenance committee member Ed Ferencie had offered to draw up plans for the proposed building and that further discussion needs to be had regarding the building’s purpose and location.
In other business, the council addressed another vacancy in its maintenance department. The employee who was recently hired has already resigned, Welch said. He explained that her departure was due to a difference in understanding of the scope of the job, while complimenting her work ethic and the quality of her work for the Town.
His comments led to a discussion about exactly what the expectations were for a maintenance person, and whether the Town should hire more than one person for its maintenance department going forward.
Welch admitted that the job is “not well” defined at present. Elliott suggested the council look how other, similar-sized towns define the job.
“We’ve kind of moved the goal posts,” regarding the maintenance job, in recent months, said Town Council Treasurer John Wright.
When Elliott suggested the possibility of hiring a part-time maintenance worker to help out during the warmer months, Wright said, “We tried that,” concluding that it was not beneficial.
Wright also said that if the Town were to add a second maintenance employee, it would present challenges for the budget, which he said is already “razor-tight” — so much so that the budget committee is looking at trimming the budget to avoid a deficit that currently sits at about $100,000.
“We’d love to hear about how to raise revenues” to meet expenses, Welch said.
Meanwhile, the council approved a year-long waiver of some fees associated with annexation into the town. The fees to be waived are the $500-per-acre fee for residential property annexations and $1,000-per-acre for commercial property annexations.
Wright had suggested the waiver as a way to encourage property owners to annex into the town. He said he felt the longterm benefits of waiving the fees would offset the initial reduction in fees to the Town, particularly if the owners plan to develop the land, which would bring some income associated with that development to the Town.
The council also announced that the Town Park has reopened, after being closed for more than a year due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.