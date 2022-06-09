Frankford Police Chief Laurence Corrigan will be leaving his position in the near future, two and a half years after he was hired to restart the Town’s defunct police department.
His departure was announced at the Monday, June 6, town council meeting by Council President Greg Welch.
Corrigan came to Frankford after a career of nearly 40 years in law enforcement, including work for the Delaware State Police and several neighboring towns, most recently Fenwick Island.
After he was hired in December 2019, Corrigan began rebuilding the department, expanding it to include three part-time officers. He also supervised the updating of the department’s vehicles, bringing existing cars back into working condition and adding a used SUV to the fleet.
Corrigan said he had initially told the council in recent weeks that he intended to resign, but he wanted to give the Town time to hire a replacement, so as not to leave the fledgling department without leadership. He said this week that his departure date will be mid-July.
The departments current part-time officers are Megan Loulou and Kevin Dorney. Officer Killian Klopp recently left his part-time position with Frankford and remains employed full-time with the South Bethany Police Department.
Loulou and Dorney are also employed elsewhere, in addition to their Frankford posts — Loulou with the Dagsboro Police Department and Dorney with DNREC. Officer Anthony Valenti, currently a full-time officer with the Dagsboro Police Department, also previously served as a part-time officer for Frankford, as the first hire in Corrigan’s effort to expand the department.
Corrigan had high praise for all the young officers who have served in the department under his leadership.
“Millennials get a bad rap,” he said, lauding the part-timers’ dedication to each of their jobs. “It’s been neat to see them take on major investigations,” Corrigan said, adding that each of them “did yeoman’s work.
“I tried to make it a conducive work environment,” he said. “I’m a loose-reins kind of guy.”
Asked about the reasons for his departure, Corrigan said, “It’s just time to enter the next part of my life.” He said his next job, which he has not decided on, will not be in law enforcement. “I’m 61 years old,” he said. “I’ve worked seven days a week for the better part of 30-plus years.”
“My job, when I got here, was to create a police department where the previous one had been shuttered for three years,” he said. “I have succeeded in that,” he said, adding that it took six- and seven-day work-weeks to accomplish it.
“I’ve enjoyed it here,” despite the long hours, Corrigan said. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the council. The residents have been outstanding” in their support of the department, he said, recalling several meetings at which some residents had volunteered to pay higher town taxes in order to help fund expansion of the police department.
“I’ve been blessed with a council that certainly weren’t micromanagers,” Corrigan said.
He said the Town was somewhat hamstrung by the on-again, off-again status of the police department in recent years, in that the State had decided the police department would not be eligible for grant funding until it had been up and running again for three years.
Municipal policing in general, Corrigan said, faces many challenges not encountered by larger police departments.
“We were in an uphill battle almost from Day 1,” he said.
He reflected on the difficult times in which he served the Town — taking the job three months before the beginning of a pandemic, then facing the difficulties felt even in Frankford following the death of George Floyd and subsequent anti-police sentiments.
Corrigan reflected on the small, peaceful protest held in Frankford in the days following the death of Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, saying that he wasn’t sure what to expect when he heard plans for the protest but that he made connections that evening, after kneeling with other area officers during a silent tribute to Floyd, that he treasures to this day.
Town Clerk Cheryl Lynch received high praise from Corrigan.
“Cheryl,” he said, “is the glue that holds it all together. And she does it with a smile and is always eager to take on more.”
Community leaders who have worked with Corrigan expressed their gratitude for his work in and for the town. Bonnie Elliott, director of the Frankford Public Library, where Corrigan has regularly read to children and participated in numerous community-oriented programs, called Corrigan “one of the most honorable men I’ve ever met. “He’s been a strong advocate of our children’s programs,” Elliott said, the most recent being Cupcakes with a Cop in May, at which he read to children and shared a snack with them at the library.
“I’m privileged to have him as a friend and to have worked with him,” Elliott said.
She recalled a time when the library’s automatic alarm went off after library hours, and that Corrigan met her there on his day off “so I didn’t have to go in there by myself. Not many people would do that on their day off,” she said.
“This is the person — this is the type of gentleman, the type of leader, that we’ve had as a community,” Elliott said. “He cares about the community around him.”
Robbie Murray, president of the community organization Envision Frankford, echoed Elliott’s thoughts.
“He’s a good guy,” Murray said. “I think Chief Larry has done a really good job,” he added, recalling how Corrigan had attended every Envision Frankford event “and not just sitting in the car — he walks around and talks to people,” Murray said.
“In a small town, you look for a chief that recognizes that small-town atmosphere, where you get to know people on a first-name basis. Kids feel comfortable approaching him,” Murray said, despite his height and imposing presence.
“I’m not a small guy,” Corrigan has joked in the past, notably when talking about difficulties folding his body to sit down in one of the Town’s Dodge Charger squad cars.
“He’s the epitome of small-town police,” Murray said. “I hope the next person has that same sort of community feel.”
Murray lamented the financial nature of Corrigan’s struggle to grow the Town’s police force.
“I think Larry was really good for the town,” he said. “It’s a shame his vision of what the town needs, and the budget” — and what town officials making it “are comfortable with — are two different things.”
Corrigan said his salary of $55,000 a year made him the lowest-paid police chief in the area — by as much as $30,000 to $40,000, despite being one of the chiefs with the most secondary education. He has earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and two master’s degrees — one in public administration and the other in human resources management.
He admitted he knew the salary limitations when he accepted the job.
“It takes a unique person to accept those terms,” he said with a chuckle.
Both Corrigan and Welch acknowledged this week that one factor that has hobbled the department’s advancement is the lack of availability of state grant funding. After the department was shut down following the departure of the last chief, Mark Hudson, in 2017, the State let the Town know that the police department would have to be operating for three years before it would be eligible for state grants. That threshold would be reached in December 2022.
While he is leaving Frankford, Corrigan had some suggestions for the council going forward, to ensure the continued success of the department.
“Pay would have to be increased,” he said. “It’s kind of a twist that I’m bargaining for my successor. You don’t see that very often,” he said.
Corrigan added that he believes the Town should contribute to the state’s retirement fund for municipal employees — something Frankford currently does not do.
“I would further recommend a second full-time officer,” he said. “Our part-time officers did yeoman’s work,” he said, “but they’re full-time elsewhere,” and those jobs have to take precedence.
Corrigan said his contract was set to expire in December 2023 but that, in reality, the council only required one month’s notice of his intent to leave the position.
Despite all the hurdles, Corrigan said, “I was so honored to work here. It’s with a heavy heart that I go.”