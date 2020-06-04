Frankford Town Council president Joanne Bacon has resigned from that position, and from the council, citing health issues. The announcement was made at the Monday, June 1, town council meeting, which was held by teleconference due to meeting restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Joann has tendered her resignation,” Council Vice President Greg Welch announced, adding, “She’ll be missed.”
Bacon had served on the council for many years and took the helm of the council as president on March 7, 2016. In the past year, she oversaw the restart of the Town’s police department with the hiring of Police Chief Laurence “Larry” Corrigan, as well as the sale of the Town’s long-ailing water system to Artesian Water Co.
At its June 1 meeting, the council agreed to hold a special meeting on Tuesday, June 9, at 7 p.m. to appoint Bacon’s replacement on the council. Welch said on Tuesday, June 2, that the council already has heard from several people interested in the position. That person will fill the seat until the February 2021 town council election.
Once Bacon’s replacement is chosen, the council will appoint a new president.
The Town is also in the midst of hiring a code-enforcement officer. Town Treasurer John Wright said four candidates had been interviewed; those interviews were to be discussed in an executive session following the regular meeting on June 1.
Corrigan said he is hoping to hire a part-time police officer in the coming year. He is currently Frankford’s sole officer. He told the council that his work hours “did increase” during the COVID-19 pandemic, and assured the council that although he had been exposed to citizens who had tested positive for the disease, he continues to test negative.
He said the “details will be fleshed out,” regarding the potential addition to the police department, at the budget workshop that was set for Wednesday, June 3, (after Coastal Point press time). He said he is also hoping to add a third vehicle to the police department fleet. He told the told the council that the sale of an older vehicle netted $4,000 for the Town’s coffers.
Corrigan also reported to the council on his plans for a response to protest scheduled in Frankford in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police. A Minneapolis police officer was fired and charged with third-degree murder in Floyd’s death, and cities across the country have seen protests against police brutality in the days since he died, on May 25.
The Frankford protest was originally planned for Monday, June 1, but was postponed until June 2. Corrigan said during the June 1 meeting that he had called in help from neighboring agencies after hearing about the planned protest through social media. As the town’s only officer, he said he wanted to be prepared should additional support be needed.