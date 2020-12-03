Delaware senior citizens — over age 60 — may qualify for free monthly food boxes through the Senior Nutrition Program at the Food Bank of Delaware.
Each meal box contains canned vegetables, juice, canned fruit, protein items, cereal, milk product, carbohydrates and cheese.
Seniors who meet income guidelines can register to pick up their food provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture at convenient locations statewide.
“We know that every little bit helps during these difficult times,” said Food Bank of Delaware chief programs officer Charlotte McGarry. “We encourage seniors to participate in this monthly program to supplement the items they may receive through community food pantries and what they purchase at the grocery store.”
There are three ways to get more information and register:
- visit www.fbd.org/program/senior-nutrition/ to download a printable application
- email dweddle@fbd.org
- or call (302) 444-8129.