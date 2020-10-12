The Food Bank of Delaware will host more drive-through mobile pantries in each Delaware county for families struggling to afford food.
The first one is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 19, at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown at 11 a.m. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food with minimal interaction. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, public restrooms will not be available.
On-site registration will also be available. Service will be first-come, first-served. Assistance is limited to one per household. The Food Bank of Delaware is prepared to serve up to 1,000 households at each pantry. Recipients must bring proof of ID and Delaware residency. People can register in advance at OctSussexCountyFood.eventbrite.com, or sign up to volunteer at https://fbd.volunteerhub.com/event/index/12622858.