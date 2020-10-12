National Guard distributes food

Pfc. Stephanie Huertas, a motor transport operator with the Delaware Army National Guard's 1049th Transportation Company, handles bags of oranges at a drive-through mobile pantry in Newark on April 20. About 25 members of the Delaware National Guard helped the Food Bank of Delaware distribute pantry items to address the increased demand for food assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

 U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Laura Michael

The Food Bank of Delaware will host more drive-through mobile pantries in each Delaware county for families struggling to afford food.

The first one is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 19, at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown at 11 a.m. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food with minimal interaction. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, public restrooms will not be available.

On-site registration will also be available. Service will be first-come, first-served. Assistance is limited to one per household. The Food Bank of Delaware is prepared to serve up to 1,000 households at each pantry. Recipients must bring proof of ID and Delaware residency. People can register in advance at OctSussexCountyFood.eventbrite.com, or sign up to volunteer at https://fbd.volunteerhub.com/event/index/12622858.