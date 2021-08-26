Two weeks after a town council election that was swept by four candidates seeking to oust incumbents over a number of ongoing issues in the town, the Fenwick Island Town Council has a new slate of leaders. And now the town manager and town solicitor have both resigned.
At the start of the Aug. 20 organizational meeting, outgoing Mayor Eugene Langan announced that Town Manager Terry Tieman and Town Attorney Mary Schrider-Fox had both submitted their resignations.
That announcement was followed by the swearing-in of new council members Janice Bortner, Paul Breger, Natalie Magdeburger and Jacqueline Napolitano.
After a short break in the meeting, Council Member Vicki Carmean gaveled the meeting back into session and announced that she was the “last person standing” from the former council, as both Council Secretary Bernie Merritt, who moments before had sworn in the new members, and Council Treasurer Gardner Bunting had submitted their own resignations.
Carmean was then nominated to be the new council president, Napolitano as vice president, Magdeburger as secretary and Breger as council treasurer. Carmean noted that there is no reference in the town charter of the position of vice president, but she felt it was necessary to appoint one in case she is unable to fulfill her duties.
On Friday, Aug. 27, at 3:30 p.m., the council will hold its first regular meeting, the agenda filled with items regarding reconstructing the Town’s organizational chart.
Some of the items up for discussion and possible action include:
- Public input before council votes and the removal of public participation regulations imposed by the previous administration, which including 2-minute limits on public comments and a 30-minute total time limit for the public participation segment of council meetings;
- A resolution regarding a “code of conduct” for council and town meetings;
- The need to appointment new council members to fill vacancies left by Merritt and Bunting (both terms expire in 2022);
- Rebuilding town committees, which have seen many resignations since the election;
- The hiring of a new town manager and town solicitor; and
- The arrangement of meetings with town employees to help the new council members understand each position and the responsibilities it entails.
An executive session is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 27; it will be closed to the public. The agenda for that meeting lists “personnel matters and pending contract,” which are both permitted items for closed meetings according to state meeting laws.