The disappearance of campaign signs for three Fenwick Island Town Council candidates from a residential property last week brought conflicting accounts as to what happened and had Fenwick Police Chief John Devlin declaring, “We need this to stop.”
Devlin said his department spent time over the weekend investigating the signs’ disappearance from 6 Houston Street after receiving reports that “someone was stealing signs.”
Exactly whose signs were stolen, and from where, was unclear. Devlin said signs for candidates Richard Benn, Ed Bishop and William Rymer had been placed on the property but were not there Friday evening. Meanwhile, a sign for candidates Kimberley Espinosa and Eric Espinosa was found on the property.
Benn said in an emailed statement about the matter that he noticed Friday evening when he was going out to dinner that the signs for him and the two other candidates were not on the property, where he had placed them with permission from the owner.
When he returned from dinner, he said, he noticed that there were two empty sign frames and one that was on the ground that had a sign for the Espinosas attached.
“I immediately texted the owner of the home and asked if he wanted the Espinosa sign placed back in his yard,” Benn said. The homeowner responded, “No, get rid of it,” he said, adding, “I then asked permission to replace the original three signs that had been removed, which he granted.
“At no time was I on private property other than 6 E. Houston, the property of my neighbor who provided me with permission to place campaign signs on his property, Benn said. Social media posts he said indicated he stole the sign “are false and clearly intended to be defamatory.”
Benn said photographs taken of him placing the Espinosa sign in his car, which the Coastal Point has viewed, “actually confirm what I say occurred; however, they were displayed with a specious narrative, created by individuals who were not present and did not have the courtesy to call me to ask what had actually occurred.
“I find it remarkable that within minutes of me returning home I received phone calls from the Fenwick Island police reporting these falsehoods,” and, he said, that Fenwick Island homeowner Mark Tingle “actually filed a police report, falsely claiming a theft.”
Contacted by email by the Coastal Point, Tingle replied, “I filed no such report.” Devlin declined to say who filed the report but said it was not the owner of the property.
Kim Espinosa declined to comment specifically on the incident, other than to say, “We had no knowledge of a sign on 6 E. Houston,” while the homeowner at 3 E. Houston told her it was their sign, she said.
“It’s a ‘he-said-she-said,” Espinosa said, adding that, in her opinion, “It’s probably best to let it rest.”
Benn said, “I cooperated fully with the police and, thank goodness, there were three eyewitnesses who saw what occurred, as well as a written statement from the owner of 6 E. Houston, all of which wholly exonerated me of any wrongdoing.”
He added that “while some may feel that all is fair in politics, I do not think politics provides a right to tarnish someone’s reputation. I have served Fenwick with integrity for years before agreeing to take on the role of council member after the resignations of two council members last year.
“I am hoping that the serious ramifications that could result to those making and distributing these false accusations will cause them to be more responsible. Ask me to debate the issues or defend my record, which I am happy to do, but making untruthful sham accusations is nothing more than gutter politics and has no place in Fenwick Island,” Benn said.
“We need this to stop,” Devlin said. “This is not what the Fenwick Island Police Department needs to be doing. We’ve got better things to do,” he said.
“If somebody’s caught stealing signs, they will be arrested,” the police chief said. “Signs are tangible property; they cost money,” he said. Depending on the circumstances, sign theft could result in charges such as theft, trespassing or criminal mischief, Devlin said.