Fenwick Island business owners kept up their objections to proposed changes in commercial parking regulations during a one-hour public hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
The hearing was scheduled after the council voted in December to make changes in the original proposed ordinance, allowing parking in some setbacks on commercial property and eliminating a requirement for delineated space for delivery vehicles.
The core of the proposed ordinance, however, has not changed — it would impose an increase in the number of parking spaces required for commercial properties, from one space per 100 feet of patron area to one space per 50 feet of patron area.
Much of the discussion on Wednesday centered around the impact of the proposed ordinance change on the former Dairy Queen property, which has been vacant for more than a year while the owner and the Town disagree about the status of the redevelopment of the property.
The proposed ordinance would not apply to existing businesses — only to new businesses or those that undergo substantial changes in their building or in the scope of the business.
Joseph Balsamo Jr., whose family owns the property, said he and his family “would never develop a project or lease to a tenant that would jeopardize the Fenwick Island community,” noting that his family has owned property in Fenwick Island for 50 years and currently owns five properties in town limits.
Balsamo said he agrees with those who have said in the numerous recent meeting and hearings regarding the parking ordinance changes that “they do not want Fenwick to turn into Dewey Beach or Ocean City.
“But we also do not want to turn Fenwick Island into an exclusive gated community with no soul,” Balsamo said. He called the proposed parking requirement changes “nothing more than an agenda-driven ordinance to benefit a few people that have a different vision for Fenwick Island.”
He said he believes the proposed change is “nothing more than a Trojan horse” meant to rezone commercial property to residential without going through the typical rezoning process.
“I find it appalling that the town council refuses to have a professional parking study done, or even get a quote on how much one would cost,” Balsamo said, while noting that the Town spent $70,000 in legal fees related to litigation last year and adding that he believes a parking study would do more to benefit the entire town.
Other business owners joined Balsamo in questioning whether the ordinance is an effective way to address the town’s parking issues.
“I truly do not think that the so-called formula fits all,” said Tim Collins, who owns the Southern Exposure clothing store and is a resident of Fenwick Island.
“You have got to recognize that there are different types of commercial enterprises… there’s all different kinds of restaurants — small ones, medium ones, take-outs, grab-and-goes… You can’t apply one ordinance to all those businesses. If you do, you’re going to kill your commercial zone and the opportunity to see nice, clean commercial development in Fenwick Island,” Collins said.
“It’s pretty simple,” said Scott Mumford, owner of Warren’s Station restaurant on Coastal Highway. “This ordinance greatly impacts the business community in Fenwick Island. It affects them in a negative way.”
Mumford urged the council to address the issue of on-street parking, which he and others said residential development has impacted.
“I ask those who are raising a such a big stink. We are a public resort town, and we can do better that this ordinance,” Mumford said.
Richard Abbott, attorney for the Balsamo family, said he believes the proposed ordinance was drafted due to parking issues associated with the property that was Ropewalk restaurant and is now Matt’s Fish Camp — issues he said Matt’s Fish Camp’s owners have attempted to solve themselves by acquiring additional property to use for parking.
Abbott said that only 18 percent of the parking tickets issued in Fenwick Island in 2022 were issued after 4 p.m., and the same percentage were on the west side of Coastal Highway as on the east.
“The people who are illegally parking are mostly going to the beach,” he said.
The town council’s next meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. The public is being invited to participate, either live at town hall, at 800 Coastal Highway, or virtually via Zoom, through a link to be posted on the town’s website, at www.fenwickisland.delaware.gov.