A state Superior Court judge has denied a request by a Fenwick Island hotel owner to overturn the decision of the Alcohol Beverage Control Appeals Commission regarding a proposed cocktail bar by the hotel’s rooftop outdoor pool.
Superior Court Judge R. J. Karsnitz issued his decision May 31, denying the appeal of the October 2021 decision of the ABC Appeals Commission, in which the hotel’s owner, Spiro Buas, had sought to overturn the earlier decision by then-Alcohol Beverage Control Commissioner John Cordrey.
The hotel’s application to the state liquor board included a request for a variance to allow food and alcoholic beverage service by the pool, as well as speakers and a sound system.
The bar was to be open to the public and would have seated eight or nine people. It was constructed alongside a 15-by-20-foot café, which seats 23 people.
As noted in the Superior Court ruling, there is no door at the entrance to the café, and it is directly accessible from the outside of the hotel without passing through the lobby.
Then-ABC Commissioner John Cordrey presided over an eight-hour hearing in October 2020, during which dozens of property owners testified in opposition to the application and many others submitted letters in opposition to it.
Six of the seven current town council members testified in opposition to the pool bar variance, live entertainment, external speakers and paging system — Mayor Vicki Carmean, Vice Mayor Jacqueline Napolitano, Secretary Natalie Magdeburger, Council Members Richard Benn and Janice Bortner, and Treasurer Bill Rymer.
The issue became a major touchpoint in the August 2021 town council election in which all of the incumbent candidates were ousted except Carmean, followed by the resignation of all other sitting members of the council.
After Cordrey approved the application but denied the variances, Buas sought a hearing before the Alcohol Beverage Appeals Board, after which the appeals board declined to overturn Cordrey’s decision.
In his written opinion, Karsnitz said the standard by which he made his decision was whether the appeals board “is supported by substantial evidence on the record and is free from fraud.”
Napolitano, whose home sits immediately east of the hotel and who has been fighting the pool bar since the initial application, said she is “very pleased” with Karsnitz’ decision.
Now a member of the Fenwick Island Town Council, Napolitano said she was “speaking as a private citizen who has been involved since the beginning, as have other residents, on the original ABC decision.”
“It was a very long and difficult journey,” Napolitano said. “It was the right result, which will protect Fenwick and our quiet, family-oriented way of life.”
“I hope this brings this issue to a close,” she said, “as it is time to bring this town together.”
Buas, asked this week for a comment on the decision, in a text message to the Coastal Point replied, “I’m not sure I have one.” He declined to comment further.